GBC Student Wins State Competition

ELKO – The “golden skeleton” is coming home!

On May 21, Great Basin College first-year radiology student, Daniel Moore won the Nevada Society of Radiologic Technologists (NvSRT) Conference Annual Student Bowl. Daniel competed against first and second-year radiology students from around the state representing GBC, TMCC and UNLV in this fun and competitive challenge.

The NvSRT exists to promote excellence in medical imaging. It is our hope that through this society all Nevada medical imaging professionals and therapists can join in solidarity for quality patient care. Through advocacy and education, the NvSRT is committed to providing the leadership needed to maintain a high standard for Nevada radiology. For more information visit their website at www.nvsrt.org/home.html

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In its seventh year, the conference, features a competition in which students are asked a variety of profession-based questions ranging from physics, positioning, patient care, radiation biology and protection and more. Students are eliminated for incorrect responses.

Daniel was the last student remaining in the challenge, making him the 2021 winner and bringing back the “golden skeleton” trophy to Great Basin College.