GBC Theatre to hold online auditions for ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

ELKO – Great Basin College Theatre will hold auditions for a unique audio performance of “Arsenic and Old Lace” by Joseph Kesselring. Auditions will be held at 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 2 via Zoom.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” is a classic murder-mystery comedy. It tells of the story of a jaded newspaper reporter who has long maligned the institution of marriage. He suddenly falls in love and marries the girl next door.

When he returns to his home with his two eccentric aunts, he discovers they are not only crazy, they are serial killers. And that’s just the beginning. Auditions are open to all GBC students (including high school dual enrollment students) and community members. Those interested in auditioning should visit the Great Basin Theatre Facebook page for information on receiving the Zoom link. Email john.rice@gbcnv.edu or call 753-2240.