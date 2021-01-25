 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GBC Theatre to hold online auditions for ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
0 comments
top story

GBC Theatre to hold online auditions for ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GBC Theatre Program

Great Basin College Theatre Program actors perform on stage prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Auditions for a new performance will be held via Zoom.

 Submitted

ELKO – Great Basin College Theatre will hold auditions for a unique audio performance of “Arsenic and Old Lace” by Joseph Kesselring. Auditions will be held at 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 2 via Zoom.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Arsenic and Old Lace” is a classic murder-mystery comedy. It tells of the story of a jaded newspaper reporter who has long maligned the institution of marriage. He suddenly falls in love and marries the girl next door.

When he returns to his home with his two eccentric aunts, he discovers they are not only crazy, they are serial killers. And that’s just the beginning. Auditions are open to all GBC students (including high school dual enrollment students) and community members. Those interested in auditioning should visit the Great Basin Theatre Facebook page for information on receiving the Zoom link. Email john.rice@gbcnv.edu or call 753-2240.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist - Jan. 4, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News