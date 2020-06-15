GBC tuition to increase $3 per credit

CARSON CITY – Great Basin College tuition fees will temporarily increase with a surcharge of $3 per credit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
A system-wide temporary per credit surcharge of $3 each for lower- and upper-division classes will take effect in the new fiscal year starting July 1.
It breaks down to 2.8% for lower-division courses and 1.7% for upper-division courses among all community colleges statewide, according to a press release from the Nevada System of Higher Education sent on Friday.
Following the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Board of Regents approved another 5 percent budget reduction proposal on Friday. NSHE's budget reduction proposal through the fiscal year 2021 totals nearly 20 percent.
The Office of the Governor has asked for budget reduction plans from all state agencies, including NSHE. The budget reduction for NSHE totaled $160 million for the two-year period -- $27 million in 2020 and $132 million in 2021.
The extra 5 percent reduction will come from NSHE institution operating reserves.
NSHE and the Regents have emphasized mitigating financial impacts to low income students and avoiding layoffs, along with a "shared sacrifice" model when considering budget reductions.
The previous 14-percent proposal, approved by the Regents in April included a 4.6% reduction in pay or 12 furlough days for NSHE academic and administrative faculty (classified employees fall under the purview of the Nevada Legislature). NSHE also used federal funding as well as savings from not filling vacant positions, enacting a hiring freeze, repurposing capital funds, reducing operating costs and other contracts as part of the reduction proposal.
At University of Nevada, Reno and Las Vegas, undergraduate surcharges will rise $6 per credit. Graduate surcharges will increase by $8 per credit. Nevada State College’s undergraduate and graduate surcharges will each increase $5 per credit.
All other community colleges, including College of Southern Nevada, Truckee Meadows Community College and Western Nevada College, will apply a $3 surcharge per credit for both lower- and upper-division courses.
Chancellor Thom Reilly emphasized that NSHE's institutions have been on the front line of helping the state battle the pandemic.
"From the beginning, our students, faculty, and staff have been out in front helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic by helping conduct tests, performing urgent research, collecting data, and sharing valuable personal protective equipment with medical workers and first responders," Reilly said. "NSHE will now lead the way in training and staffing the emerging field of contact tracing."
Regents Chair Jason Geddes said, "I'm proud of our students, faculty, and staff as they help Nevada in any way that they can. The reductions will be difficult to manage, and I hope all Nevadans recognize NSHE's contributions to the COVID-19 fight."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.