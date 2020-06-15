GBC tuition to increase $3 per credit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY – Great Basin College tuition fees will temporarily increase with a surcharge of $3 per credit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

A system-wide temporary per credit surcharge of $3 each for lower- and upper-division classes will take effect in the new fiscal year starting July 1.

It breaks down to 2.8% for lower-division courses and 1.7% for upper-division courses among all community colleges statewide, according to a press release from the Nevada System of Higher Education sent on Friday.

Following the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Board of Regents approved another 5 percent budget reduction proposal on Friday. NSHE's budget reduction proposal through the fiscal year 2021 totals nearly 20 percent.

The Office of the Governor has asked for budget reduction plans from all state agencies, including NSHE. The budget reduction for NSHE totaled $160 million for the two-year period -- $27 million in 2020 and $132 million in 2021.

The extra 5 percent reduction will come from NSHE institution operating reserves.

NSHE and the Regents have emphasized mitigating financial impacts to low income students and avoiding layoffs, along with a "shared sacrifice" model when considering budget reductions.