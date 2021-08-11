 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GBC welcomes new Winnemucca Center director
0 comments
top story

GBC welcomes new Winnemucca Center director

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Great Basin College proudly announces the arrival of their new Winnemucca Center Director Becky Coleman.

Coleman joins the Winnemucca team after two-and-a-half years at the Desert Research Institute in Reno, where she worked in financial services, institutional advancement, and managed the DRI Foundation.

Previously she served as the executive director at The Family Support Center and Site Administrator for the ABE/ESL program at the Winnemucca campus.

Coleman earned an MBA from Western Governors University and has a BS in Business Management and a BA in Social Sciences.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Born and raised in rural Washington State, Coleman and her family have called Nevada home for eight years. She loves all things Christmas, her very spoiled Shih Tzu Clark W. Griswold, and is a voracious reader.

Great Basin College’s Winnemucca Center is the choice for higher education in north central Nevada. The center has nine classrooms, including one computer lab, one science lab, a computer-equipped English as a Second Language facility, and an Academic Success Center with an open computer lab for students.

The Winnemucca Center offers live classes, as well as, classes conducted with other GBC locations via Interactive Video.

In her new role, Coleman and the Winnemucca center team will continue to expand opportunities for rural Nevadans to pursue higher education, gain valuable job skills and positively impact our economy.

Great Basin College offers associate and bachelor level instruction in academic, career, and technical education areas. GBC serves students enrolled online from across the country and on campuses and centers across 86,500 square miles, two time zones, and ten of Nevada’s largest counties.

Becky Coleman

Coleman

 SUBMITTED
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News