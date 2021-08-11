GBC welcomes new Winnemucca Center director

ELKO – Great Basin College proudly announces the arrival of their new Winnemucca Center Director Becky Coleman.

Coleman joins the Winnemucca team after two-and-a-half years at the Desert Research Institute in Reno, where she worked in financial services, institutional advancement, and managed the DRI Foundation.

Previously she served as the executive director at The Family Support Center and Site Administrator for the ABE/ESL program at the Winnemucca campus.

Coleman earned an MBA from Western Governors University and has a BS in Business Management and a BA in Social Sciences.

Born and raised in rural Washington State, Coleman and her family have called Nevada home for eight years. She loves all things Christmas, her very spoiled Shih Tzu Clark W. Griswold, and is a voracious reader.

Great Basin College’s Winnemucca Center is the choice for higher education in north central Nevada. The center has nine classrooms, including one computer lab, one science lab, a computer-equipped English as a Second Language facility, and an Academic Success Center with an open computer lab for students.

The Winnemucca Center offers live classes, as well as, classes conducted with other GBC locations via Interactive Video.