General Moly looking at strategic alternatives for Mt. Hope project

After a variety of good news and bad news throughout 2019 about the Mount Hope molybdenum mine project north of Eureka, Nevada, General Moly, Inc., the company developing the project, issued an update on Jan. 21.

“The company will enter the next phase of its evaluation of strategic alternatives,” General Moly said in the press release. “This initiative will be supported by the backdrop of a positive molybdenum market outlook and by the benefit of the company’s many accomplishments of 2019, underscored by the Mt. Hope project having become fully permitted.”

The Mt. Hope project became fully permitted in 2019 with the receipt of the Record of Decision from the federal Bureau of Land Management in conjunction with approval of the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement by the Bureau of Land Management in Sept. 2019. Also, the Nevada state engineer issued the water permits for mining use at the Mount Hope Project in July 2019.