ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input in preparation of an Environmental Assessment for the proposed Crescent Valley Geothermal Development Project in Eureka and Lander Counties.

The 30-day public scoping period will open on June 28 and will close July 28, 2023.

"BLM Nevada has a strong portfolio of renewable energy projects, the Elko District looks forward to receiving public feedback for this geothermal project proposal," said District Manager Gerald Dixon.

The proposed Crescent Valley Geothermal Project considers the construction, operation, maintenance and eventual reclamation of a geothermal energy production facility and associated transmission line totaling approximately 2,040 acres on public and privately leased lands. The transmission line would support an approximate 30-megawatt net rated geothermal power generating facility, operated by Ormat Nevada Inc.

The project would be developed south of Crescent Valley, approximately 50 miles southwest of Elko, and located 25 miles south of Interstate 80 via State Highway 306. More information about the proposed project can be found on BLM’s ePlanning website.

“The BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio,” stated the announcement. “To promote the development of these energy sources, the BLM provides sites for environmentally sound development of renewable energy on public lands. The efficient deployment of renewable energy from our nation’s public lands is crucial in achieving the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congress’ direction in the Energy Act of 2020 to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025.”

Written comments may be mailed to the BLM, Tuscarora Field Office, Attn: Crescent Valley Geothermal Development Project, 3900 E Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801, or emailed to BLM_NV_ELDO_TFO_Projects@blm.gov.