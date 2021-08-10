Get on your feet: Dance Annex marks two years in Elko

ELKO - Gina Hernandez has been a prominent member of the dance community in Northern Nevada since 1988. She owns Dance Unlimited and the LA Dance Camp in the Reno/Tahoe area. About two years ago, she opened the Dance Annex studio in Elko.
“There’s so much talent in Elko, and I wanted to bring dance to the community,” Hernandez said. “Many students have been traveling every weekend from Elko to Reno for my dance lessons, but that becomes expensive really fast.”
Many of her students have become “elite dancers,” Hernandez said.
“Having a studio close to home gives a lot of other students the opportunity to become elite dancers as well,” she explained. This includes being able to travel one day for competitions in Salt Lake City instead of making arrangements to stay for more than two days.
Hernandez added that the “Dance Annex isn’t just for competitive dancing either.”
“A lot of students just want to come and learn new skills for dance and aren’t interested in competition,” she said.
Living in Reno, Hernandez decided to bring the Dance Annex to Elko in 2019. She travels to the area twice a month to oversee the faculty and workshop teachers who work with the dancers.
She’s also happy that the Dance Annex is available to serve local students after other studios closed due to the pandemic.
“It makes me sad to see the other studio closed during COVID, so I was hoping to get word out about our fabulous new studio in Elko for the dancers that lost their studio,” Hernandez said.
Each month, a master’s class is offered, and Hernandez recently hired a teacher from New York who specializes in tap dancing. “We have faculty members that come in from Los Angeles., San Francisco, and even New York to teach master classes.”
She also keeps classes limited to 10 people. “It allows the teachers to give personal attention to the students. It’s easier to do that with smaller class sizes.”
The Dance Annex offers a lot of different programs for children and adults, Hernandez added. “For the adults, we offer a musical theater program that’s a lot of fun. A lot of dance moms participate so that they can learn to sing, and dance in costume heels.”
For the curious or potential students, there is a free dance day on Aug. 28 “where people can come and see what we’re about and what we have to offer at the studio.
She also offers an annual dance camp at Lake Tahoe that was scheduled earlier this month.
For those interested in learning dance, Hernandez says don’t wait to sign up for a class.
“Classes tend to fill up pretty quickly, so I recommend getting signed up on our website as soon as possible so that we can get you a spot in a class,” she said. “If all of the classes are full, we’ll put you on a waitlist for when a spot does open.”