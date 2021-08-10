Get on your feet: Dance Annex marks two years in Elko

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It makes me sad to see the other studio closed during COVID, so I was hoping to get word out about our fabulous new studio in Elko for the dancers that lost their studio,” Hernandez said.

Each month, a master’s class is offered, and Hernandez recently hired a teacher from New York who specializes in tap dancing. “We have faculty members that come in from Los Angeles., San Francisco, and even New York to teach master classes.”

She also keeps classes limited to 10 people. “It allows the teachers to give personal attention to the students. It’s easier to do that with smaller class sizes.”

The Dance Annex offers a lot of different programs for children and adults, Hernandez added. “For the adults, we offer a musical theater program that’s a lot of fun. A lot of dance moms participate so that they can learn to sing, and dance in costume heels.”

For the curious or potential students, there is a free dance day on Aug. 28 “where people can come and see what we’re about and what we have to offer at the studio.

She also offers an annual dance camp at Lake Tahoe that was scheduled earlier this month.

For those interested in learning dance, Hernandez says don’t wait to sign up for a class.