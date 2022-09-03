Get ready for frights: Haunted Commercial Hotel to open soon

ELKO – Who knew a haunted house was located in the heart of downtown Elko?

The history and mysteries of one of Elko's oldest buildings are about to be unveiled with the debut of the Haunted Commercial Hotel, set to open Sept. 16 with multiple levels of frights for all ages.

The venture will bring new and old visitors to the historic structure that put Elko on the map in the 1940s with the innovation of gaming paired with big-named entertainment.

The venue will be open every Friday and Saturday until the first week of November, including a few Thursdays in October and on Halloween.

Plans call for "family-friendly, kid-friendly and those-that-don't-like-to-be-scared friendly activities" along with scarier tours of the Hotel, said Haunted Elko LLC owner Chad Edwards.

The first floor has been designated a "no scare zone" and will be decorated as a "non-stop Halloween party" during September and October, with food, drinks, treats, prizes, entertainment and Halloween-themed movies.

A "not-so-scary" trick-or-treat spook alley and scavenger maze will be set up. Visitors can also get professional VFX face painting and make-up.

Another feature is "Locked In," a "custom, one-of-a-kind, complex escape room designed and built specifically for the Haunted Commercial Hotel."

"We anticipate reopening the third floor for the first time in decades for a guided VIP tour, covering much of the hotel's history," he explained. "While educational, it won't be without excitement."

When visitors enter the Commercial Hotel they will find it to be "two different haunted houses," Edwards explained. "One is the more traditional haunted house you would expect at any haunted house venue. [The other] is absolutely unique to the Haunted Commercial Hotel and takes advantage of the hotel's haunted history and natural ambiance."

The White King polar bear that has long been the symbol of the Commercial Hotel will be featured on merchandise and will walk around as a costumed figure. The outdoor polar bears will also be decorated according to the theme.

Haunted past

The idea for the haunted house began about a year ago when Edwards saw a social media post about ghost sightings at the Commercial Hotel, which has stood vacant for many years.

"That's probably what started this whole process, though many other events played a part, such as the dozens of posts online last year asking for a haunted house in Elko.

Edwards said he and his family are fans of Halloween, always decorating their house for the holiday. After reading the posts, "a spark of an idea was hatching at the time."

As the idea developed, Edwards said the Haunted Hotel venture became a "massive undertaking" that would provide "something for everyone." He added that Haunted Elko LLC is leasing the building from its owners.

Edwards said that repurposing the Commercial Hotel also fills a need in Elko for more kid-friendly activities.

"I have three girls of my own and I don't like seeing them sitting at home all day on their tablets, etc.," he explained. "Elko needs more things to do. Some of my ambitions have maybe been lofty and may take many more years to come to fruition, but I have been ecstatic to be able to start this event that, hopefully, the entire community can enjoy."

David Zornes, CEO of Nevada Casinos Holdings, which owns the Commercial and Stockmen's Casino, said he was happy when Edwards pitched the haunted house to him, adding he had the same idea for the building himself.

It also solved the problem of what to do with the structure that sits in downtown Elko on the corner of Idaho and Fourth streets.

"For a long time we've been trying to figure out how to use the Commercial," Zornes said. "It doesn't justify having another full casino in town, especially being a block away from the Stockmen's, being competition against ourselves."

Zornes and Edwards are "doing this together," Zornes added. Edwards will run the operation and Zornes is providing staff to prepare the building for its reopening to the public.

Family-friendly

For adults waiting for their children, Zornes is transforming the former Coffee Shop into a lounge and small casino with 16 slot machines and two pool tables. "We're going to run that completely."

"The whole first floor is family-friendly, but we want one area that parents can wait," he continued. Alcohol will be served only in that portion; however, the rest of the building will be alcohol-free, Zornes added.

"We have the casino license and the liquor license, so this part, we're running it completely as the Commercial Hotel, but it will be a nice, fresh look for this room, too," he said.

Security will be provided by both Zornes and Edwards, ensuring safety for the visitors and that no alcoholic beverages leave the Lounge area.

Edwards added that if the business venture is a success in its first couple of months of operation, it could lead to opening the Hotel for specific occasions.

"We are playing this by ear," Edwards said. "If the community is happy with what we have done and it goes well, then the tentative plan is to make the Haunted Commercial Hotel available long-term. Similar to what many other attractions do, the goal would be to open for a limited run around major holidays, like Friday the 13th and so on."

Local historian Jan Petersen agreed with Edwards that there is a need for a local haunted house since one hosted by FISH closed a few years ago. She said people looking for a fright usually attend the Carlin Chinese Gardens Spook Walk every year.

Not all of the rooms in the Commercial Hotel will be accessed or available when it first reopens. "We have been working hard to overcome some regulatory hurdles to be able to do this, and we are optimistic at this time."

Edwards said the kitchen would be opened in a limited capacity to serve food, soft drinks, treats and other refreshments.

Despite the "Hotel" name, Edwards said it would not reopen as a hotel business. He has walked through the second and third floors over the past few months and considers them "old and run-down." He believes not much else can be done to renovate them.

"The stories they tell could fill volumes," he said. "We hope to share at least some of what we have learned with those visiting the hotel."

But renting those rooms to the public has been ruled out.

"You can't set foot on the upper floors without wondering what's going to jump out behind every corner," Edwards added. "I can confidently state that no one should ever want to stay on the upper floors. Weird things happen there."

However, thanks to the decades of memories and events that made the Commercial Hotel a destination for gamblers and guests in the mid-20th century, the structure is the perfect venue for a haunted house, Edwards said.

"The building lends itself to this type of activity," he explained. "It 'allegedly' is already haunted."

A gruesome history

Working with Petersen, Edwards has researched the building to learn about "the more gruesome aspects of the hotel's history."

"There are rumors of dozens of murders and those types of activities. However, we have chosen to focus mostly on four particular stories that have been confirmed through a local historian with newspaper articles and clippings," Edwards explained. "We are avoiding any recent stories so as not to offend any living relatives or friends."

Opening the haunted house in downtown Elko will "give new interest and life to the place," Petersen added, noting it is not listed on the state or national historic register.

She said there had been several murders and one suicide in the Hotel.

Petersen said that long before Commercial Hotel existed, the Humboldt Lodging House was built on the site in "Elko's infancy" around 1869 or 1870. Its first murder was a woman who was stabbed to death multiple times behind the building in June 1870.

Another story is that of John Coble, who committed suicide in the ladies' parlor at midnight on Dec. 4, 1914, and has been featured in downtown Elko ghost walks narrated by Petersen.

Petersen explained that the Commercial Hotel's cellar is part of the old Lodging House. It changed its name to the Commercial, according to a report she found in the Elko Independent newspaper, on June 18, 1893. Seven years later, the wooden structure was replaced with a brick building, with a few more extensions added over the years.

The Crumley family purchased the Commercial Hotel in 1925, first living upstairs "in a 'penthouse.' Penthouse being a very loose term," she added.

Newton H. Crumley Jr. would famously combine gaming and entertainment in the Lounge, putting Elko on the map and drawing celebrities such as Sophie Tucker, Chico Marx, Tex Ritter and Bing Crosby to the area.

In 1938, 34 rooms were added to the building. The Hotel also underwent renovations in 1940 and 1947, and pink marble was added in 1950, Petersen said. Red Ellis and Dick Warren became the owners of both the Commercial and the Stockmen's Hotel in 1953.

Petersen said it is thought that Crosby, who owned the PX Ranch and became Elko's honorary mayor, kept a room at the Commercial, which "must have been on the third floor."

Rumors of a ghost named "Handsome Harry" haunting the Hotel have not been verified through research, she added.

Zornes said he made sure to feature old newspaper articles and vintage photos of the Commercial Hotel in its heyday on the walls of the Lounge area, giving new visitors a glimpse into history.

"An adult could spend hours reading some of these old articles," he said.

Edwards said he believes once people learn about the Hotel's connection to Elko's past, it will heighten their imagination as they tour the building.

"Participants may even find themselves witnessing or even experiencing some of the more gruesome events that have occurred at the hotel over the years," he said.

Reopening the Commercial Hotel as a haunted house venue is "truly a win-win solution for everyone, including the owners of the building," Edwards said. "We are able to breathe new life into the building by utilizing its best features."

The primary feature is that "It is scary," he said.

Zornes said he was also delighted to see the historic building get a second chance. Despite its condition, it would not "get torn down" but couldn't be reopened as a full casino again.

"There are so many people in this town who have always wanted to see the second floor of this place," Zornes added. "We think it will be a way to use the Commercial. It's going to be very, very family friendly. I think this is going to be great for Elko."

In addition to preparing the Haunted Commercial Hotel for its debut, Edwards is an orthopedic surgeon.

"Some of my patients are aware" of the Haunted Hotel, he said. "I had previously kept my involvement somewhat on the down low, but word has definitely gotten out. There's no keeping secrets in this town."

Edwards said "to create the full experience" at the Haunted Hotel about 50 to 60 volunteers would be required. This includes scare actors in costume, tour guides, chasers – security in costume, friendly faces for the non-scare activities, food service, crowd management and more.

Interested applicants can fill out a form at www.hauntedelko.com or email Edwards at contact@hauntedcommercial.com.