Get ready for several days of fun, fireworks and more

ELKO – The weekend ahead looks to be a pretty big one with a lot going on in our neck of the woods. Add on the fact that Monday is Independence Day and you can expect one of the biggest blowouts Elko has seen in some time.

Uncle Kracker is showcasing his new song “Floatin” and old classics like “Smile”, “Follow Me” and “Drift Away” at 8 p.m. July 1 at the Maverick Casino Hotel. The concert gate opens at 7 p.m. A VIP Experience is available which includes best views and a private bar and restroom. Contact the hotel for more information.

The Silver State Stampede is now hosting the annual Elko County 4th of July Celebration Parade in downtown Elko at 11 a.m. July 2. The Elko Euzkaldunak Club had hosted the parade for years, but, after the pandemic, the Stampede folks have decided to organize the event.

“The Basque Club did that parade for many years,” said club member and Stampede organizer Cathy Laughlin. “At one of our (Stampede) meetings we discussed that there is really nothing more patriotic than rodeo. We sing the National Anthem, say a prayer, Pledge of Allegiance and all of the above, so we thought we should take on this parade.”

Laughlin said the Stampede organizers have requested donations pf $25 from businesses and $200 from politicians with all the proceeds going to the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.”

“We do a fundraiser every year and we pick a charity of our choice. This year we are doing the Susan G. Koman Foundation. It is the huge foundation that raises money for breast cancer awareness.”

Laughlin said there are a number of entries this year for the parade.

“We have about 25 entries right now,” Laughlin said. “It may be a little bit smaller than we are used to, but it is the first year for the Stampede and we will do nothing but get bigger and better each year.”

The parade will be along the standard route, starting on Commercial Street and running along Idaho Street. The Silver State Stampede will take place next weekend.

The Elko Euzkaldunak Club will present the 58th National Basque Festival July 2 and 3 at the Basque House located at 1601 Flagview Drive.

Things kick off at 7 a.m. Saturday with a 5K starting at the Basque House. At 8 a.m. there is a golf tournament at Ruby View Golf Course. Dance performances and rural sport exhibitions will begin at 4 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Handball games begin at 7 p.m. in Elko City Park at the handball courts. Watch players from several states compete in this exciting game. At 9 p.m. there will be live music by HighJacked and Amerikanuak at the Basque House. Listen to the music, dance and enjoy a drink at the bar. The cover charge is $20.

Handball games will continue at 9 a.m. Sunday with the championship game. Return to the Basque House at 10 a.m. for the Sheepherder’s Bread Contest. This is always a fun competition with lots of bidding. A Catholic Mass in Basque and English will be held at 11 a.m. at the Basque House. A picnic lunch will follow. Enjoy a huge Basque meal with beef, lamb, pork, beans, paella, salad and wine for $20. At 1 p.m. dance performances, sports exhibitions, a relay race, and the irrintze contest will take place.

Start the morning off on Monday July 4 with the Freedom 5K hosted by Ruby Mountain Relay. Head to the Marina for vendors, food, games, music and much more. The Lake of Freedom Fireworks display will be held at dark. Bring a blanket and chairs and come enjoy the day.

“The Khourys Family Spring Creek Freedom Festival and Parade is an annual tradition in Elko County,” said Spring Creek Association President Jessie Bahr. “We welcome everyone to join us for the parade starting at 10 a.m., festivities starting at 4 p.m. at the Marina and fireworks shooting off at 9:15 sharp.

The annual Fourth of July Fireworks display at the fairgrounds will be the biggest that Elko has ever had, according to Assemblyman John Ellison. There will be never-before-seen pyrotechnics from Fireworks West International.

There will be a special tribute for Cindy Ellison who died last year.

Admission for the fireworks is $5.

