Gettin' Hitched? Restrictions throw kink into celebrations

Morfin said they are spending extra time sanitizing their vases and equipment.

“We just did a campaign titled our Spread Joy Campaign,” Morfin said. “We sold mini-bundles for $5 and encouraged people to leave those on their neighbors’ doorsteps. People are using that to boost each others' spirits.”

“The big thing is that we are letting our clients know that we are doing our part to keep people as safe as possible and we are weathering the storm,” Morfin said. “We appreciate the community support and we will be here for our clients when this all wraps up.”

Blooms and Grooms owner Tara Delamora was still working in the shop at 461 Idaho St., but said she cannot host weddings or have people come inside to order.

“We are kind of just taking it day-by-day,” she said.

Delamora said she heard that the high school proms might not happen this season. A lot of her business depends on tuxedo rentals and prom gown sales during that time. She also supplies boutonnieres and corsages.

Despite it all, flower sales are still steady.

“We have a special going on during this whole shutdown,” Morfin said.