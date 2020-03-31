Gettin' Hitched? Restrictions throw kink into celebrations

ELKO -- Americans are urged to self-isolate and avoid meetings of more than 10 people. In Nevada, many service industries, including restaurants, are shut down or limited to preparing take-out food. Religious sanctuaries are closed for public worship and other large-scale activities. The “coronavirus times” are tough times for weddings and other celebrations, even when we need them the most.
The restrictions have hit local event planners and florists pretty hard, with owners managing day-to-day and waiting for a cheerier summer season.
Carmella Frederick, owner of Blooming Events, said most weddings happen in the summer so she is hoping that the dates in her planner will still be good.
“The planning side of my business is going great,” Frederick said. “Nobody wants to stop. I do have one (wedding) that, by the end of the month, we will know whether she gets to go. It’s a destination wedding.”
Frederick formerly had brick-and-mortar floral and event planning shops but now her business is online.
In other parts of the U.S. and world people are coming up with creative ways to get married while still following social distancing rules. Couples are having drive-up weddings, parking on their parents’ lawns, according to an article from Munster, Indiana.
Some have couples are even marrying online. As long as they can get a marriage license and find an officiate willing to work with them, many are not waiting to postpone the “big day.”
“I could still perform a wedding, but I would have to figure out a way to go somewhere to have something [a barrier] between us,” Frederick said March 25.
On the same day, the Elko County Clerk's Office suspended the issuing of all marriage licenses.
"We have gone along with other county clerks in the state," said Kris Jakeman.
As of March 25, Jakeman had deemed them unessential.
"We have a limited staff now," she said.
Elko County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the decision Wednesday, along with other coronavirus-related measures.
Shops like Evergreen Floral, located at 638 Commercial St., were required to close their doors to the public. However, they are making the best of it by taking orders online and over the phone.
“We’re doing what most non-essential businesses are doing,” said owner Brianne Morfin. “We do contact-free curbside pickup or delivery. We are really making an effort to keeping everyone safe and as quarantined as possible. We are down to a skeleton crew.”
Morfin said they are spending extra time sanitizing their vases and equipment.
“We just did a campaign titled our Spread Joy Campaign,” Morfin said. “We sold mini-bundles for $5 and encouraged people to leave those on their neighbors’ doorsteps. People are using that to boost each others' spirits.”
“The big thing is that we are letting our clients know that we are doing our part to keep people as safe as possible and we are weathering the storm,” Morfin said. “We appreciate the community support and we will be here for our clients when this all wraps up.”
Blooms and Grooms owner Tara Delamora was still working in the shop at 461 Idaho St., but said she cannot host weddings or have people come inside to order.
“We are kind of just taking it day-by-day,” she said.
Delamora said she heard that the high school proms might not happen this season. A lot of her business depends on tuxedo rentals and prom gown sales during that time. She also supplies boutonnieres and corsages.
Despite it all, flower sales are still steady.
“We have a special going on during this whole shutdown,” Morfin said.
She is offering a designer’s special of mixed flowers with free delivery, starting at $40.
LeeAnne Floral Designs, located at 180 Idaho St., is still supplying flowers for birthdays and other special days.
“We have great customers," owner LeeAnne Hadlock said.
When the business gets a delivery order Hadlock phones the recipient to make sure it is OK to bring the flowers by.
Hadlock gets all her merchandise from a wholesaler in Sparks that has cut back its store working hours. So far, she is able to get deliveries, but she said things change day to day.
“I don’t think there is going to be any problem with Elko bouncing back,” Hadlock said. “I think it’s a bad time right now, but Elko is a small community and I think we are all going to come together and go back to normal. I think it will be better after this is done because we will have to think about things differently.”
