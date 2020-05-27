Getting tested for COVID

I felt much better knowing I was helping authorities gather data to better understand how the disease is operating in Elko. I was told I would receive my results by email or phone within 72 hours.

Why was I taking the test? I don’t feel sick. In fact, I have never felt better, except for that deep-gnawing anxiety that many of us have experienced since the pandemic began. I took the test for three reasons: I care about my community, I want to help others who are fighting against this disease, and I worry about my own health.

Since the beginning, I have been trying to do my best to help slow the spread of COVID-19. I wear a mask when I have to get groceries. I stand six feet or more from everyone. I try not to touch anything in a public place unnecessarily. But, what if I slip up and I am an asymptomatic carrier? I would never want to give anyone this disease, especially a vulnerable person.

There are a number of health and other essential workers who have continued serving the public throughout this crisis, because that is what they do. There are people in my community who are really struggling with income loss and uncertainty. There are other citizens who have stepped up to become leaders or extend their leadership during this time. I want to contribute to the data that can assist them all in helping our community move forward.