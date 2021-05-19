Ghost Light Productions presents a fundraiser event

ELKO – There is going to be a “trailer park tragedy” at 7 p.m. May 21 and May 22 at The Stage Door.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This is the annual “W.T. Trailer Park BBQ” and this year’s party is going to be one to remember. Well known in the community and by the law enforcement agencies for its after-hours fights, double-crossings, and illegal happenings, this BBQ is a recipe for disaster.

Purchase a ticket and be assigned as a character in the cast during this audience-participatory event. You will be emailed the details of your persona shortly after purchase. Then dress up and act the part. Break out the box wine, mullets and PBR. At the party you’ll be given different objectives throughout the night (or you may be the killer) and try to solve the murder.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hors d’oeuvres and barbecue delicacies will be provided. The finest in domestic beers and cocktails are available for purchase.

Tickets are limited to those 21 and over, and must be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased at www.ghostlightproductionsnevada.com.

The event is a fundraiser for the dual collaborative show “Evil Dead the Musical” coming this October.

—