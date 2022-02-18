Ghostlight Productions presents art auction fundraiser

ELKO – Dress up (You could pretend this is a Sotheby’s auction!), drop a “fiver” at the door, and peruse the area’s finest art offerings in Elko.

"Ghost Light Productions present their annual art auction fundraiser, the 'Lonely he-ARTs Auction' on Feb. 26 at the Stage Door, 303 Third Street,” said Executive Director Paul Gregory.

“Doors open at 6 p.m. and bidding starts at 7 p.m. We are excited to be able to bring back the art auction after two long years away. We know you missed it.”

The Stage Door will be serving free hors d’oeuvres. Grab a drink and browse the selection. Most pieces are made and donated by local artists. Other participating artists are from around the country, including a California jeweler and a Texan artist. Guests will have paddles, like fancy art auctions often do, and the highest bidder for each item claims it as their own special treasure.

Gregory said there will be raffles and other prizes given throughout the evening.

“We invite people to be silly with us during the night,” Gregory said. “Come dressed like you’re walking into a fancy black-tie affair. Or show up in a tie-dyed suit with a fake monocle. Either way, it’s a fun way to raise some money for a local nonprofit. We use the money raised to put towards shows and events throughout the year. We're starting off our season with the show "Clue" coming at the end of April/early May. We hope to see you there.”

Ghostlight Productions is a registered nonprofit entity. Members and volunteers have been offering incredible entertainment, including original works and children’s theater, for many years in Elko. They also host fundraisers and educational workshops.

“If you are interested in getting involved with us as an actor, technician or volunteer, please, let us know,” Gregory said. “Visit us at ghostlightproductionsnevada.com or look us up on Facebook"

