Gibbons, Ellison help raise funds for POW*MIA

“I’m just proud to be here,” Gibbons said. “There are policies and changes to improve the status of veterans in this country, and this organization does that.” Gibbons added he is also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. “They are all great service organizations that do so much for our veterans, and often don’t get the thanks they deserve.”

Hollywood has visited the subject of prisoners of war in WWII in “Stalag 17,” “The Great Escape” and “Bridge Over River Kwai”; and in Vietnam in “Rambo: First Blood Part II,” “Missing In Action,” and “The Deer Hunter,” which earned five Academy Awards. Despite these commercial successes on the silver screen, too many of our real-life service members are still missing.

“It’s all about building awareness, building support, helping our veterans and those that haven’t been able to return home,” Gibbons said. “Keeping public awareness that those who served are unaccounted for is as much for the veterans as for their family, waiting in due patience to be there when their loved one comes home.”

