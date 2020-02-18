Gibbons, Ellison help raise funds for POW*MIA

ELKO — This year’s Chili Feed fundraiser for POW*MIA Elko Awareness Association attracted 400 people from three states, including former Nevada governor Jim Gibbons.
Laura Adams, the group’s secretary, said Saturday’s event at the Elko Conference Center raffled, auctioned, bailed-out and raised $11,500 for the National League of POW*MIA Families and brought members from associations from Layton, Utah and from Boise, Pocatello and Twin Falls, Idaho.
Assemblyman John Ellison was “arrested” for charity, staying in a makeshift “jail” reminiscent of a bamboo-framed hut until his $200 “bail” was raised. To everyone’s surprise this sum was quickly raised, even before this reporter could cross the crowded room to conduct a jailhouse interview.
“I always get arrested every time there’s a fundraiser like this,” Ellison said with a smile. “I try to avoid it, but that doesn’t always happen.”
Gibbons said, “I can’t even tell you the number of times I’ve been to these events in Nevada, not on the basis of being a politician, but being a veteran.”
Gibbons enlisted in 1967, served in Vietnam and the Persian Gulf War as an Air Force fighter pilot, and retired 30 years later as a full colonel with 19 medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross. He served five terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before being elected governor in 2006.
“I’m just proud to be here,” Gibbons said. “There are policies and changes to improve the status of veterans in this country, and this organization does that.” Gibbons added he is also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. “They are all great service organizations that do so much for our veterans, and often don’t get the thanks they deserve.”
Hollywood has visited the subject of prisoners of war in WWII in “Stalag 17,” “The Great Escape” and “Bridge Over River Kwai”; and in Vietnam in “Rambo: First Blood Part II,” “Missing In Action,” and “The Deer Hunter,” which earned five Academy Awards. Despite these commercial successes on the silver screen, too many of our real-life service members are still missing.
“It’s all about building awareness, building support, helping our veterans and those that haven’t been able to return home,” Gibbons said. “Keeping public awareness that those who served are unaccounted for is as much for the veterans as for their family, waiting in due patience to be there when their loved one comes home.”
The evening’s stage held a Missing Man Table, a symbolic arrangement of a white tablecloth and single red rose, an empty plate and an upended glass. This year’s POW*MIA memorial table also held six hats, one representing each of our five military branches and one representing civilians missing in the fog of war.
The evening’s symbolism also included the makeshift “jail” incarcerating chili-goers, as well as the papery admission wristbands reminiscent of the Vietnam-era POW-MIA metal bracelets engraved with an American’s name, rank, and missing-date, intended to be worn until that service member or their remains were finally returned home.
An original 1970-era POW-MIA bracelet was donated for auction by an individual from an Ohio awareness association, which earned $65 in a playfully heated bidding war between two tables of black-vested veterans.
Nearly a hundred local businesses and individuals donated cash and items to raffle or auction including a .38 special, a 1911-model .45 automatic, and an AR-15 with a Leopold scope.
One local veteran bought a couple dozen raffle tickets and won twice, bagging a mountain goat photo and a Fourth of July-themed picnic basket, but declined to give his name because he enlisted for personal reasons and not for public glory.
“This Fourth of July is going to be pretty good with this basket of stuff,” the unknown soldier said.
Gibbons said “keeping those stories alive” is essential, documenting not just that somebody wore the uniform but what they did while serving. “Look at what motivated somebody to enlist and it’s usually stories they heard from friends and family who had served.”
As a historian, I urge readers with veteran relatives or neighbors to start creating their own oral histories. Today’s ubiquitous smartphones offer dozens of apps for audio and video recording, voice-to-text transcription, and pod-blogging. Teachers could assign these oral histories as civics lessons.
“I’m proud to see this many people here,” Gibbons said. “This says a lot about people in this community, and neighboring communities, coming together to make this event a success.”
Ellison said, “They are such a great organization. We don’t want to forget those left behind.”
POW*MIA Elko Awareness Association can be reached at elkonvpowmia.org and meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays each month at Elko City Hall at 1751 College Ave.
