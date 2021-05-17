 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glenn graduates medical school
0 comments

Glenn graduates medical school

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Casey Glenn, a 2011 graduate of Spring Creek High School and 2015 graduate of Boise State University, is graduating from the University of Washington School of Medicine this month.

During medical school, he was elected to both the Gold Humanism Honors Society as well as the Alpha Omega Alpha Honors Society, the highest honors obtainable by medical school graduates.

He will continue his training to become an Emergency Medicine physician at the University of Cincinnati, one of the nation's top Emergency Medicine residency programs.

CASEY GLENN

Glenn
0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mystic Aquarium gets 5 Beluga whales from Canada

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News