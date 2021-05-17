Glenn graduates medical school

Casey Glenn, a 2011 graduate of Spring Creek High School and 2015 graduate of Boise State University, is graduating from the University of Washington School of Medicine this month.

During medical school, he was elected to both the Gold Humanism Honors Society as well as the Alpha Omega Alpha Honors Society, the highest honors obtainable by medical school graduates.

He will continue his training to become an Emergency Medicine physician at the University of Cincinnati, one of the nation's top Emergency Medicine residency programs.

