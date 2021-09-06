Goats on the run in Spring Creek

ELKO -- Elko County Animal Control was called to the area of Lamont Drive and Spring Valley Parkway for two goats who "lost their way," the sheriff's office reported Saturday.

Animal Control spent several hours attempting to locate the owners with no luck.

"If you know where these two belong, please contact Elko Central Dispatch 777-7300 and let the Sheriff’s Office know," said a Facebook announcement.

"I hope they find their Little Bo Peep," wrote one reader.

"Maybe they slipped out for yoga?" wrote another.

