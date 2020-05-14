Goats will graze along HARP Trail

ELKO – Don’t be surprised to see goats grazing this spring along the Humboldt River around the city’s HARP Trail. They will be on the job.
Old School Rodeo’s owner, El O’Driscoll, said he plans to bring his herd of roughly 150 goats to Elko May 21 for three projects, beginning with the Humboldt Area River Project. They will be cleaning up the overgrowth on the trail.
“They are pretty efficient. That’s a mess down there with a lot of overgrowth,” he said from his Utah base on April 30.
Elko hikers also may see a sign at the entrance of the HARP trail letting people know that there is a goat herder legally camped in the area, although normally there is no camping allowed.
“You’re kind of living with the goats. I stay right with the goats,” said O’Driscoll, who described his operation as a “one-man band.” He said if the goats get away, “they’re gone,” moving faster than one might expect.
He said the goats will be in a corral or hot wire fence at night but will roam through the HARP Trail area in the daytime grazing in one spot or another because “they like variety.” The weeds and grasses are their diet, but O’Driscoll said they also receive minerals and salt “no matter where they are at.”
He said he also sometimes puts out protein tubs for the goats, and they have “basic health care,” such as worm medicine.
Old School Rodeo received Elko City Council permission for targeted grazing along the trail and for the overnight camping. The herder said the clean-up grazing on the trail could take anywhere from 20 to 60 days, and then he moves the goats to another project.
Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley said that O’Driscoll’s goats also will be grazing in a drainage off Copper Street and at the Elko SnoBowl, and “the cost of the service is $40,000 for six months of grazing.”
The goats were at the SnoBowl last fall, too, under contract to manage noxious and invasive plant species.
O’Driscoll said he plans to arrive in Elko around May 18 in advance of the grazing on the HARP Trail to prepare for the project, and he will hire help to bring the goats to Elko in horse trailers.
Mayor Reece Keener brought up the need for a sign at the HARP Trail at the council’s April 14 meeting, because “the last time there was camping in the river corridor, it created a lot of controversy.”
O’Driscoll said he has a small camper that is his “home away from home.”
The 1.8-mile HARP Trail was started in 2002, and was developed in stages and paved. A plan to extend the trail was temporarily dropped after the 2017 flooding that showed the need for new planning.
