Goats will graze along HARP Trail

ELKO – Don’t be surprised to see goats grazing this spring along the Humboldt River around the city’s HARP Trail. They will be on the job.

Old School Rodeo’s owner, El O’Driscoll, said he plans to bring his herd of roughly 150 goats to Elko May 21 for three projects, beginning with the Humboldt Area River Project. They will be cleaning up the overgrowth on the trail.

“They are pretty efficient. That’s a mess down there with a lot of overgrowth,” he said from his Utah base on April 30.

Elko hikers also may see a sign at the entrance of the HARP trail letting people know that there is a goat herder legally camped in the area, although normally there is no camping allowed.

“You’re kind of living with the goats. I stay right with the goats,” said O’Driscoll, who described his operation as a “one-man band.” He said if the goats get away, “they’re gone,” moving faster than one might expect.

He said the goats will be in a corral or hot wire fence at night but will roam through the HARP Trail area in the daytime grazing in one spot or another because “they like variety.” The weeds and grasses are their diet, but O’Driscoll said they also receive minerals and salt “no matter where they are at.”