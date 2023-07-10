CARSON CITY -- Great Basin College will receive more than $700,000 for workforce innovations, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development board announced.

The board approved sending $5,840,000 from the Workforce Innovations for the New Nevada fund to four colleges in the state.

“An important component for companies looking to move into Nevada is ensuring that they can tap into a skilled workforce,” said Gov. Joe Lombardo. “The WINN fund is Nevada’s commitment to meet industry’s expectations that once they are here, they can find qualified employees.”

Dale Erquiaga, Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor and GOED Board member, added “The Nevada System of Higher Education is excited by this latest chapter of partnership with Governor Lombardo and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. With these funds, NSHE institutions can align our work with the needs of business and the economic mobility goals of Nevada workers.”

GBC will receive $545,000 for Instrumentation that will sustain support for the launch of an Instrumentation Technology program in Winnemucca that GOED has previously funded. Funding will reach 42 trainees in two years and provide $285,724 in equipment. There are 65 jobs at Lithium American, Nevada Gold Mines and West Coast Salmon.

GBC will also receive $165,000 to outfit labs with equipment to deliver new curriculum for a Line Bore and Bore Welding skills class. Funding will reach 39 students in two years and provide $159,789 in equipment. There are 42 jobs at KG Mining, Komatsu, and Empire CAT and an additional 40 jobs in other parts of Nevada.

The latest round of WINN funding will help operate a total of 10 programs at Nevada colleges, including Truckee Meadow Community College, Western Nevada College and College of Southern Nevada.

“Nevada’s colleges play a very important role in economic development and workforce development,” said Stacey Bostwick, GOED Director of Workforce Development. “GOED is excited to invest in the development and expansion of these programs that are aligned to growing sectors in Nevada that offer high-skill and high-wage jobs.”