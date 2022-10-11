Goicoechea returns as state veterinarian

ELKO – Former state veterinarian J.J. Goicoechea is back on the job, at least for now.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture announced that Goicoechea is interim state veterinarian. He replaces Dr. Amy Mitchell, who resigned.

The state’s animal health programs, regulatory procedures and NDA laboratories will be overseen by Dr. Goicoechea, who will be based in northeastern Nevada and travel throughout the state to meet program needs.

Goicoechea previously served as state veterinarian from 2016 to 2019 and has 20 years in private veterinary practice. The fourth-generation Eureka rancher received his doctorate in veterinary medicine from Colorado State University and his bachelor of science from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Goicoechea said he was appointed about a month ago.

“There’s a lot of work to be done right now,” he said Tuesday. “There’s been some quarantines we’re trying to work through, and of course high-path avian influenza is still out there lurking.”

He said some changes have been made in the department since he last served, such as relocating the handling of entry permits to Sparks.

As of Tuesday there was no job posting for a permanent state veterinarian, but there was an opening for a microbiologist in Elko.