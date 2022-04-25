Gold Standard Foundation announces scholarship

The Gold Standard Foundation announces a new scholarship for Elko County high school seniors.

The Gold Standard Foundation was created to award scholarships to Elko County students who have mid-range GPAs but have shown resilience to adversity and a significant determination to improve their academic performances.

Each scholarship is a $2,000 award, renewable for up to four years as long as recipients maintain a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA in college. Recipients will receive the first half of the scholarship prior to the fall semester, after proof of enrollment is received. The second half will be distributed after proof of enrollment is received for the spring semester. Checks will be mailed directly to the educational institution.

All hard-working high school seniors and currently enrolled college students in Elko County, Nevada, are encouraged to apply. Although degrees in business, human resources and accounting are preferred, all majors will be considered. Scholarships are based upon the applicant’s financial need, academic improvement, extracurricular activities, essay, references, and desire to earn a college education.

Completed applications must be postmarked no later than May 1 and mailed to:

Gold Standard Foundation

2320 Last Chance Road

Elko, NV 89801

Recipients will be contacted by May 31, 2022.

For more information, contact Lori Clarke at 775-738-9572.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0