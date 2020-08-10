Goldie’s business license revoked

“I did not know that I had to have an additional license and I didn’t know that was the wrong license,” he said. “And furthermore, back in June, the health department came in and did an inspection and we got a 96 out of 100. On the inspection sheet they used it says ‘Food Establishment Inspection.’ I was staying open because I thought I had a food establishment license and I still believe I do.”

According to Calder, another issue occurred earlier this year.

“There were some issues brought up during the hearing with regard to the initial closure back in March and April,” Calder said. “We had heard a rumor that they were not in compliance and sent the police department over there and they refused entry, which is a violation of the liquor code.”

Calder said Goldie’s has closed since the hearing, pending the appeal.

“I wanted to stay open because I have seven employees, some of them single mothers, some of them live from paycheck to paycheck and now they are all out of work,” Goldie said. “I got word of it not being the right license [about] two weeks before I had to go to the hearing.”

Goldie said he has applied for the correct license and it is now being processed.