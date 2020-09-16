Golf course pond repairs underway

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Conditions at Ruby View Golf Course are getting drier than normal this year, and it’s not because of the drought.

Work has begun on a project to replace a pond liner, and as expected, the golf course is showing areas of drying and early dormancy.

“During construction, a temporary water source is providing limited water supply for high priority areas such as greens, tees, and fairways,” stated the City of Elko.

The City explained that Ruby View Golf Course utilizes effluent water as a primary source of irrigation. Due to a failure in the existing bentonite clay pond lining, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection has required the City to replace the clay with high density polyethylene liners in order to continue utilizing effluent water for course irrigation.

Prior to draining the pond, it had been leaking more than 100,000 gallons of water a day.

As a public works project valued just under $500,000, the City was required to have a design drafted by a licensed professional engineer and approved by NDEP.