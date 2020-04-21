Golf refunds on SCA agenda

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek Association is continuing to make adjustments to its golf course operations and events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the board of directors will discuss refunds to golfers who purchased passes at the Spring Creek Golf Course prior to its closure on April 8 in a directive by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“If the closure goes into May, the board will review possible prorated refunds,” said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.

Non-essential business closures and social distancing guidelines enacted in March have put question marks next to association events such as the annual property owners meeting set for June 13 and the Fourth of July Freedom Festival.

A new date for the annual meeting will be set on Wednesday by the board of directors, however the Fourth of July parade and festivities are still on the calendar.

This year’s parade may include the Spring Creek High School Class of 2020.