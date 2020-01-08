Gooseberry Project shows potential

VANCOUVER, BC — American Pacific Mining Corp provided an update this week on the Gooseberry Gold Silver Project in the Ramsey Mining District of Storey County, east of Reno.

The property, 42 unpatented claims over approximately 708 acres, was staked by APM in April 2019 and was followed up by a sampling program in June. The project has been developed vertically to 1450 feet from surface, with underground development across seven of ten levels.

Sporadic mining took place at the Gooseberry Mine from 1906 to 1991.

Eric Saderholm, APM president and director, said, “We are pleased with the progress of the Gooseberry 3D model, indicating that historic grades were quite robust during the mine’s productive years. Gooseberry hasn’t been in production for almost 30 years and this data shows the high exploration potential for APM to expand upon the known mineralized zones.”

APM has compiled historic underground stope maps from the mid-1980s by the previous mine operator, Asamera Minerals Inc.

APM said the Ramsey Mining District is surrounded some of the most famous and prolific mining districts in Nevada, including the Comstock Mining District, which is 26 miles west of Gooseberry.