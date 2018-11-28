ELKO – A comment about how well Elko’s public safety personnel handled the recent visit from President Donald Trump resulted in a donation from Republicans across the state to the city’s K9 program.
On Tuesday, Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman presented a check for $3,500 from Republicans as a thank you for the way the city, county, state and neighboring departments handled the rally. The event was attended by 8,600 people, and required considerable overtime expenses to cover.
The donations came after Hoffman reported on the Trump visit during a statewide Republican Party meeting.
“I said we can’t even begin to defray the costs … but I was going to go back to my Elko County executive committee and just say we would like to give a little contribution, just kind of a thank you to the city,” Hoffman said.
That’s when a man stood up and said, “Here’s my hundred dollars.”
By the end of the day Hoffman had received $2,600 from people from Nye, Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko and other counties.
An additional $900 from local party members brought the fund to $3,500.
Hoffman then spoke to Elko City Manager Curtis Calder about what to do with the money. He suggested the donations go the police department’s K9 program.
“They were there working that day, too,” Hoffman said of the specially trained dogs.
Elko Police Chief Ben Reed and Cpl. Jason Checketts were on hand at Tuesday’s Elko City Council meeting to accept the donation.
Reed said the money will go toward the purchase of two dogs to be used in police work.
He said the department is down to two dogs and was looking at buying a third while hoping for four.
The check will make acquisition of a fourth police dog possible.
