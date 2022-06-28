 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Elko Daily Free Press is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Anthem Broadband
alert top story

Goshute Fire reaches 1,000 acres

  • 0
Goshute Wilderness Study Area fire

Smoke rises from a wildfire in the Goshute Wilderness Study Area in an aerial photo posted by the Burueau of Land Management on June 27. 

 BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT

ELKO – Approximately 1,000 acres have been scorched in a wildfire in the Goshute Wilderness Study Area.

The lightning-caused fire was reported on Saturday afternoon, according to an update from the Bureau of Land Management.

The wildfire is located in eastern Elko County between U.S. 93 and Alternate 93, about 25 miles south of West Wendover.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire is 10% contained, with full containment expected by July 15. About 155 personnel are on the scene.

“The fire is burning in steep, rugged and inaccessible terrain, consuming timber, brush and grass,” the BLM reported. “Public and firefighter safety is the top priority.”

The Goshute Wilderness Study Area is a destination for backpacking, hiking, camping, rock climbing, and wildlife observation, according to Friends of Nevada Wilderness website.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Adobe Fire contained overnight

Adobe Fire contained overnight

ELKO – Wildfire activity continued in northeastern Nevada this week, while some local firefighters were helping with a larger blaze in Arizona.

Metal work sparks fire in Elko

Metal work sparks fire in Elko

ELKO – City and county firefighters responded to a blaze Friday morning at the intersection of East Jennings Way and Interstate 80.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden Administration proposes electric vehicle charging stations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News