Goshute Fire reaches 1,000 acres

ELKO – Approximately 1,000 acres have been scorched in a wildfire in the Goshute Wilderness Study Area.

The lightning-caused fire was reported on Saturday afternoon, according to an update from the Bureau of Land Management.

The wildfire is located in eastern Elko County between U.S. 93 and Alternate 93, about 25 miles south of West Wendover.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire is 10% contained, with full containment expected by July 15. About 155 personnel are on the scene.

“The fire is burning in steep, rugged and inaccessible terrain, consuming timber, brush and grass,” the BLM reported. “Public and firefighter safety is the top priority.”

The Goshute Wilderness Study Area is a destination for backpacking, hiking, camping, rock climbing, and wildlife observation, according to Friends of Nevada Wilderness website.

