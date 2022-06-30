 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Goshute Fire scorches 2,000 acres

The Goshute Fire 25 miles south of West Wendover continues to burn, increasing to 2,000 acres in a photo posted by the Bureau of Land Management on June 30. 

 BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT

WEST WENDOVER – A wildfire 25 miles south of West Wendover in the Goshute Wilderness Study Area has doubled in size, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The Goshute Fire, located between U.S. Highway 93 and Alternate 93, has increased to 2,000 acres as of Thursday morning, with reported containment at 20%.

The agency cited “steep inaccessible rugged terrain” for hindering firefighting efforts and containment, but “crews were able to make progress on the south end of the fire, holding the fire on a ridge.”

“The northeastern corner did make a significant run spotting over the ridge north and east of Goshute peak.”

According to the BLM, the north end of the fire was the most active, “with the numerous thunder cells that moved throughout the fire area.”

The weather outlook is calling for isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds and low humidity, the agency stated.

About 255 personnel are on the scene, including crews from Idaho, which are using aircraft to construct a fire line as conditions and terrain allow.

“The line constructed by Alta, Idaho City, and Boise Helitack along the ridgeline on the eastern side of the fire was reinforced by additional crews,” the BLM said.

The BLM also changed the cause of the fire to “undetermined” it its update posted online at 9 a.m. June 30. The agency had been previously reported the wildfire as lightning caused.

Goshute Fire reaches 1,000 acres

The agency projected containment for the Goshute Fire is July 18.

Another blaze, the Kinsley Fire just south of the Elko and White Pine county line, 60 miles northeast of Ely was contained on June 23.

It blackened about 3,200 acres in seven days and its cause is undetermined, according to the BLM.

