Gov. Sisolak bringing Clean Car Standards to Nevada

LAS VEGAS — Monday, Governor Sisolak announced that Nevada is beginning the process to adopt Clean Car Standards, setting strong limits for vehicle emissions and establishing goals for more zero-emission vehicles to hit Nevada’s roads. This is a significant victory for clean air advocates fighting to improve Nevada’s air quality and also reduce the harmful effects of climate change.
Christi Cabrera, Advocacy Director for the Nevada Conservation League, said:
“Transportation represents the single largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in Nevada and contributes to a multitude of other pollutants that are having increasingly harmful impacts on the health of our family, friends, and neighbors. The impacts of this pollution and climate change are disproportionately impacting people of color. With the Trump administration continuing its assault on the health of Nevadans by rolling back critical environmental protection like emissions standards for vehicles, it is more important than ever that states take action to protect people over polluters. We are grateful and applaud Governor Sisolak for his move today to make Nevada a Clean Car state. Governor Sisolak continues to demonstrate to Nevadans and the nation whose side he is on and that we can count on him to help fight climate change and protect the people of Nevada.”
Jerry Holliday, Director of Uplift Foundation, said:
“Supporting Clean Cars is great for the future of Nevada. This will help with the decarbonation of Nevada’s roads, ultimately create a cleaner air environment for future generations, and add more jobs in the growing EV industry.”
Annette Magnus, Executive Director of Battle Born Progress, said:
“We are grateful to Governor Sisolak for taking this important step toward healthy air and a clean energy economy for all Nevadans. Pollution from gas vehicles has disastrous impacts on Nevadans’ health, especially for our most vulnerable communities and communities of color. As someone who personally suffers from asthma, I know that by putting more clean cars on our roads we can reduce harmful air pollution linked to asthma and other ailments, while investing in our local clean energy economy which is good for everyone.”
