Gov. Sisolak bringing Clean Car Standards to Nevada

“Transportation represents the single largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in Nevada and contributes to a multitude of other pollutants that are having increasingly harmful impacts on the health of our family, friends, and neighbors. The impacts of this pollution and climate change are disproportionately impacting people of color. With the Trump administration continuing its assault on the health of Nevadans by rolling back critical environmental protection like emissions standards for vehicles, it is more important than ever that states take action to protect people over polluters. We are grateful and applaud Governor Sisolak for his move today to make Nevada a Clean Car state. Governor Sisolak continues to demonstrate to Nevadans and the nation whose side he is on and that we can count on him to help fight climate change and protect the people of Nevada.”