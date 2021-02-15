Gov. Sisolak signs Directive 037, issues additional guidance

CARSON CITY—Monday, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed Emergency Directive 037 adjusting statewide standards on gatherings and other areas. The Governor announced his intention to sign this new directive at a press conference last week. The Directive formalizes the announcements going into place on Feb. 15.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Governor announced strategic and responsible next steps as the State continues navigating this pandemic and ramping up our vaccination efforts through an efficient and equitable approach. The plans for a safe reopening are focused on how the State can continue mitigating the spread while getting Nevadans back to work, protecting and recovering our economy, and getting students back to in-person learning in the safest way possible.

After additional review, and in line with a previous Ninth Circuit court ruling regarding restrictions in places of worship, beginning on February 15, places of worship may conduct services and gatherings so that occupancy may include up to 50% of listed fire code capacity.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2