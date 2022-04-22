10 school board candidates share views

SPRING CREEK – Candidates for the Elko County School District Board of Trustees had varying views on what to do if another COVID-19 mask mandate came down from the state, and on class sizes, infrastructure, transparency and four-day school weeks -- but all agreed that the education of children is paramount.

Trustee Jeff Durham of West Wendover said the vaccine question is tough but “what we do is follow the law and talk to an attorney, but not make a snap decision. Personally, I don’t like mandates,” he said, but the state can put the board in a tough position.

District 2 candidate Robert Leonhardt, who was on the school board before resigning last year, said he had a “target on my back over COVID-19,” and he believes masks should be a parent’s choice, not the governor’s.

Candidate Brian Gale of Ruby Valley, who is opposing Durham for the district 6 board seat, said COVID-19 mandates “have torn our county apart and torn our nation apart” but he opposes mandates. He said laws are made by the Nevada Legislature, not the governor.

District 3 trustee Matt McCarty said, however, that while he opposes mandates and favors protecting personal freedom, Gov. Steve Sisolak had very broad authority and the Legislature “didn’t choose to act. The reality is it failed to act.”

On transparency and communications, Dr. Joshua Byers, who was appointed to the board late last year, said the school district has begun addressing the openness issue with new access on the district’s website. It now includes financial details and links to state figures.

“It’s one of our goals,” he said.

Leonhardt said that back when he ran for the board in 2020, transparency was a big issue “and it still is.” He said he wants to work with the community to know the needs.

District 7 candidate Brooke Ballard said “I understand that through COVID and how heated things got, the lawyers told them probably it was best not to respond, and I understand that, but board members need to be a conduit between the community and school district. We need an open line of communication.”

She also said the school board uses too many acronyms and should explain to the public what they mean.

Gale said that while the school board is restricted at meetings to what is on the agenda, he suggested trustees say “what is going on in their heads” on Facebook, for example. “There are always problems, but there are solutions.”

McCarty said he agreed the board needs to work on relationships with the community, and the board is starting to rebuild trust. He urged voters to pick the current trustees because of the gains they have made since their appointment.

Brent Kelly, a District 7 candidate, said there need to be open lines of communication from the board to administrators to teachers to the community.

“We’re a community, and I think we need to act like one,” he said.

District 1 candidate Misty Atkins, who said she got involved with school issues during the pandemic, said she would give teachers “a safe place to speak out without retaliation from peers or administration. They are the experts.”

She said she also wants to provide students with a chance to speak out without criticism.

Atkins criticized the district for robo-calls that weren’t accurate, such as saying ACT tests were mandatory for juniors, when they are only mandatory for seniors, and she would make sure concerns are brought to her, if elected.

On the related question of whether legal counsel should be at board meetings, District 1 trustee Susan Neal said the costs would increase to have counsel there.

Infrastructure needs in the wake of the failure of the pay-as-you-go tax and subsequent failure of a bond issue and district spending were also questions presented by moderator and Elko County Commission Chairman Delmo Andreozzi.

Atkins said that to her knowledge student enrollment in Elko County hasn’t changed much in 10 years, which limits the need for new schools, but she said that if the school district and superintendent work on transparency, a future pay-as-you-go or bond issue would pass.

Neal said she agreed with Atkins that there is a chance, but in the meantime the board and administrators need to work with the community on a plan to meet district needs. And she pointed out that without pay-as-you-go, the district’s budget will no longer have the separate tax revenue.

The district cannot save money for new facilities within the district budget because the Nevada Board of Education can sweep back high ending balances. McCarty said there won’t be money for new buildings and maintenance of current facilities, and “we need to get that information out to the public.”

Ballard said some who voted against the issues had lost trust in the school board and superintendent, and she thought they would get a property tax break with defeat of pay-as-you-go, but Elko County and the City of Elko have stepped in to grab much of that 75-cent tax.

“The best thing is to get community trust back and be responsible with funds, so when the time comes to try to get funds back, maybe we can share in the funds now being used by the city and county,” Ballard said.

Leonhardt said failure of the bond issue was huge, and now the school board needs to look at excessive spending and a fund-raising committee.

“A lot of people want to help. We just need to get trust back,” he said.

Byers agreed with Leonhardt, saying that “we have to trim the fat somewhere.”

He said that he thinks “there are some programs that are using funds that we may need to pull out. We need to look at supplies, different areas to see if there is overspending. We also need to look toward the future. We can’t cut so small that we don’t have any plans for the future.”

Candidates also had ideas about what to do about recruiting new teachers to the district.

Neal, a retired teacher, said the board can brainstorm to come up with ideas to get teachers, especially in rural communities.

On class sizes and curriculum, District 3 candidate Lincoln Litchfield said “teachers need to teach a curriculum that is standardized across the board so that if a student goes to Spring Creek High and moves to Carlin High, the curriculum is the same.”

McCarty said classes sizes are a legislative issue, and “if we want to address the class size issue we need to make sure that we have voters across the state of Nevada who agree with us. What we can do is be more creative with our teachers.”

Gale suggested school administrators could teach a class, and students would benefit from the knowledge they had gained over the years.

On curriculum, Litchfield said that when COVID-19 hit and parents were helping students with online classes, they learned that “what is being taught in school isn’t what I was being taught. We need to be part of a movement that puts curriculum back in the hands of parents.”

McCarty said, however, that the local school district only has the power to select textbooks from a pool presented by the Nevada Department of Education.

“If we don’t like what the state Department of Education is presenting, we need to encourage voters across the state to elect people to the state Board of Education that agree with us. We don’t have all the control. We have to take basically what we are given.

“With that said, we need to have more trust in our educators. They are our neighbors. They are the parents of the kids that are in the class right next to our kids. We need to understand that they are going to teach what is appropriate. When there is a conflict, we take it to the state level. We also need to make sure that people being vocal in opposition to books understand truly what they are saying and not just throwing out catch phrases,” McCarty said.

He said critical race theory is not being taught in the county’s schools, but he is aware that people are worried.

Neal said the community has a chance to look at the textbooks, and there is an economics textbook now at the administration offices to look over.

Talking about recruiting teachers, Atkins said she knows local teachers who came from larger cities and the transition was “quite a shock” to them. Her plan would be to consult with those teachers about what enticed them to come to Elko County, and if they might know other teachers who might want to come here.

Durham said the Elko County district can learn from other school districts and from employers, and he pointed to the COVID-19 bonus the district recently voted to pay to all employees that would look good to potential recruits, and show the district has a good reputation.

He also said the district can “look outside the box” at how other industries recruit employees.

Gale said recruiting to rural communities is difficult, so “we need to appeal to them,” and one way would be to offer more money. He said offering opportunities for creative teachers could “excite teachers to come to work” in Elko County.

On a four-day school week, which several smaller schools have already implemented, McCarty said he wants more information and public input because parents and businesses would feel the impact.

Litchfield said he lives in Carlin where there is a four-day school week, and when “I first heard of it, I thought it would be a disaster. What I found out about the four-day school week is that students are more involved with their academics and with sports. They actually excel. I think it is a very positive thing.”

On retirement buyouts, Ballard said they can be good but it is “in the best interest” of the district to appeal to teachers to stay, rather than retire early, and her opponent, Kelly, said he agreed that experienced teachers could “bring us out of the slump we are in.”

Neal said the priority is the education and safety of students. She said she is prepared for board meetings and will focus on the good things that are happening because “negativity breeds negativity.”

Kelly said he would be a “fighter for kids.”

