BLM may sell land to Lander County

BATTLE MOUNTAIN – The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is seeking comment on a proposed non-competitive direct sale to Lander County of 172.51 acres of land.

The county holds a patent under the Recreation and Public Purposes Act for the land and has applied to the BLM for a direct sale of the “reversionary interest,” the BLM announced Friday.

The patent granted in 1991 was for a golf course and baseball diamond. According to the Federal Register, the patent prevents Lander County from using the land for other purposes, such as a clubhouse that would complement the existing golf course and baseball diamond.

The current footprint of the golf course includes a clubhouse with a restaurant, bar, and pro shop. And the softball fields include a snack bar; and a U.S. Postal Service mail drop-off bin, all of which were not included in the plan of development, the Federal Register states.

The public comment period ends June 13.

The non-competitive direct sale would be consistent with the BLM Battle Mountain Resource Management Plan and the Record of Decision approved in February 1986. The BLM has the authority to sell and release the reversionary interest under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act.

Written comments can be submitted online at the NEPA Register site; mailed to the BLM Mount Lewis Field Office at 50 Bastian Rd.; Battle Mountain, NV 89820; or emailed to cmault@blm.gov. Please put “Lander County Land Direct Sale” in the subject line.

The Federal Register notice can be viewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xuPxu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0