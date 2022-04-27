 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidate statements due Friday

Election logo 2022

ELKO — The Elko Daily Free Press invites all candidates on the primary ballot to submit campaign statements for publication.

Local primary contests include Nevada Assembly District 33, Elko County Sheriff and Elko County Commission District 4.

Nonpartisan candidates for Elko Justice of the Peace Department B will also be on the primary ballot.

To submit a campaign statement up to 400 words, email to editor@elkodaily.com by the end of this week.

Early voting in Nevada’s June 14 primary election is scheduled to begin May 28.

The Elko Daily will also provide a forum for candidates in the general election at a later date.

