Candidates invited to submit campaign statements

ELKO — What would you like to accomplish if elected to public office in November?

That’s the question the Elko Daily Free Press is asking candidates who respond to our call for campaign statements heading into the Primary Election.

Anyone on the ballot is invited to send up to 400 words to editor@elkodaily.com by April 30. The statements will be published prior to the start of early voting on May 28.

We look forward to sharing insights from candidates in all races, including sheriff, county commission, justice of the peace, school board, Nevada Assembly and more.

Watch for information on candidate forums and other election news in our print edition and at elkodaily.com.

