County Commissioners oppose mineral reform bill

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners are taking a stand against the proposed Clean Energy Minerals Reform Act of 2022, citing a potential threat to the local mining industry if it becomes law.

Commissioners unanimously moved forward with a letter opposing the bill, to be drafted by Elko County Natural Resources Director Curtis Moore.

Moore said that while some bills “are good for business and some are good for the environment, this one is neither. It doesn’t do anything that it wants to do.”

If passed, Moore explained it would essentially replace the Mining Act of 1872 and the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976.

"It closes the current system of mining, and it introduces a new system of prospecting licenses and short-term leases for claims," he explained to Commissioners on April 4.

The bill, Moore added, also revises "the current system, which is user-driven where people decide what minerals they're going to need, look for them and go through that process." This bill "shifts the decision of deciding who's going to need what minerals and when to the land management agencies, which they're not well set up for at all."

"It has a slew of processes that will require National Environmental Policy Act analysis, and it doesn't make any accommodations for increasing the number that does NEPA analysis," Moore continued.

The legislation, introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives on April 26, stated it is intended "to modify the requirements applicable to locatable minerals on public domain lands, consistent with the principals of self-initiation of mining claims, and for other purposes."

Commissioner and Board Chairman Delmo Andreozzi called the bill "scary" due to 72% of Elko County's 17,000 square miles being federally owned, "and our biggest industry is mining. It's a highly regulated system."

Andreozzi also suggested sharing the letter with Elko County's municipalities, the Spring Creek Association and other stakeholders "and ask them to get on this train with us because this is not good."

There are passages in the bill that Commissioners Jon Karr and Rex Steninger cited for concern.

Steninger read from Section 101 (a) that states, "Closure – except as otherwise provided in this section, as of the effective date of this Act all Federal lands are closed to entry and location under the general mining laws, and no new rights under the general mining laws may be acquired."

Commissioner Jon Karr pointed to a paragraph in the section of Existing Nonproducing Claims for Claims without a plan of operations, "basically saying after a 10-year period it goes away and it's going to revert back to closure."

Karr called the bill "an activist lawyer's dream."

Karr and Steninger suggested sending the letter to congressional representatives, including Republican Congressman Mark Amodei and Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who Karr said "was instrumental in blocking new national royalties in hard rock mining," despite his disappointment in her recent voting record.

Elko County Republican Chairman Lee Hoffman called the federal bill "an attempt to continue to centralize control of the economy if they are going to tell us which minerals we can explore for; this is a huge step and a huge infringement."

"It sounds extremely onerous, and I applaud your efforts to push back," Hoffman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0