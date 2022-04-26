Elko County board turns focus to mental health

ELKO – A major drive to improve mental health services is underway using $3.4 million in COVID-fund grants from the City of Elko, but the effort still faces challenges when it comes to recruiting for key positions.

Mental health issues have had an impact on drug abuse, crime, homelessness and suicide, both locally and nationwide. Dr. Bryce Putnam, chairman of the Elko County Health Board, said this month that behavioral health issues were beginning to be addressed in the county prior to the start of the pandemic.

This month, Putnam brought together representatives to discuss the steps being taken to build Elko’s “upcoming and progressive infrastructure” to serve mental health needs.

Vitality Center counselor Barbara Caskey told the board that over the past 50 years “It has not been any secret that anybody that comes in with a substance abuse disorder has probably a mental health issue as well.”

Nevada Health Centers received $1,913,805 from the City, and Putnam said they are in the process of remodeling to house a new Behavioral Health Center.

Health Board member Delmo Andreozzi noted that five years ago the county transferred the former Elko Clinic building to Nevada Health Centers and it has undergone impressive remodeling since then.

Patrick Rogers, clinical director of behavioral health services, said NHC has hired a case coordinator, Stephanie Contreras, and will be adding an outreach specialist, Erin Bernius, in May.

“We are in the process of recruiting for a licensed clinical social worker,” Rogers said.

Filling such positions has been a challenge in the past and remains so in the present.

Marianne McKown, outreach and partnership development specialist for Vitality Unlimited, said Vitality is using its ARPA funds to increase staff – including her own position.

“We now have dual-licensed counselors that are mental health therapists as well as able to treat addiction for substance abuse,” McKown said.

Still, it takes up to two weeks for new patients to get in to see a therapist.

“We have a hard time getting clinicians,” McKown said, because many don’t want to work in rural Nevada.

Ray Smith, director of special services Elko County School District, said schools also have issues finding qualified counselors.

Putnam said the County Board of Health would be researching ways to improve recruitment.

“If we don’t tackle that one problem, we have all this wonderful infrastructure coming into place but we need the providers to be able to give the services,” he said.

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital was awarded $500,000 from the City for its 2022 behavioral health initiative, but CEO Steve Simpson told the board that more study is needed before the hospital can commit to an in-patient facility.

NNRH opened a Behavioral Health Center on its third floor in May 2011. The 16-bed geropsychiatric unit was designed to treat patients 50 years of age and older for behavioral illnesses such as depression or bipolar disorder. But the program was unsuccessful in recruiting a psychiatrist and ended in 2015.

Simpson said this week that NNRH’s parent company, Lifepoint Health, has acquired Kindred Healthcare, which provides in-patient rehab and other behavioral health services throughout the country.

“It was determined that we have the capacity to stand up a 16-bed inpatient unit,” Simpson said, but more study is needed before proceeding.

He said the hospital is looking forward to working with Nevada Health Centers, Vitality Unlimited and other agencies. “We all agree that one thing that will be key for us moving forward with all these services is continuity of care between the organizations.”

McKown said Vitality provides “comprehensive mental health, addiction, primary care and wraparound services,” including for adolescents.

“Before COVID happened we had quite an increase in visits for anxiety, depression, stress, PTSD,” she said. When COVID hit, there was a decline of 3.4% in patients coming into the facility but also a 144% surge in telehealth services.

Vitality received $1 million from the City, with about $878,000 dedicated to behavioral health and addiction treatment, along with increasing mobile and crisis response. McKown said they will purchase a van to be converted into a mobile therapy office.

Vitality has a crisis line available 24/7, but McKown noted that in July a nationwide program will be launched with a 988 crisis number. Anyone with a mental health issue will be able to reach local help through the number. Vitality has been putting crisis flyers around town to raise awareness of the new hotline.

The facility also has been doing “assertive community treatment” for people with severe mental illness, including residents of the City of Elko’s Humanitarian Camp.

In his report on the school district, Ray Smith said all schools have guidance counselors and seven schools now have social workers.

The district also partners with Communities in Schools to connect students 12 and older to tele-counseling at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Medicine. Younger students have access to tele-therapy in connection with Nevada Health Centers.

While resources are currently stretched thin, Keith Clark of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine said mental health services have lagged in the past as well.

“We’ve seen some very sad things, even before COVID hit,” he said. Mental health care providers have faced challenges throughout the pandemic.

“Some of them have lost their own family to COVID, and then to have to talk to other family members that have lost loved ones is a real struggle for them,” Clark said.

After the presentations, Putnam said he sees a bright future for behavioral health services in Elko County, “but right now we need that little stopgap” of connecting professionals and networking to find short-term solutions.

