Elko County sticks with Dominion voting machines

ELKO – County Commissioners have decided to stick with Dominion Voting Systems machines for future elections.

The county requested a quote from an alternative voting system supplier following dissatisfaction over the results of the 2020 election and a request from the Elko County Republican Party.

Commissioners and the GOP did not suspect any irregularities with use of Dominion in Elko County, but the GOP resolution claimed “there is evidence of vote count tampering in places where Dominion voting machines have been used” and GOP Chairman Lee Hoffman said replacing them would help restore trust.

On Wednesday, commissioners balked at the cost of switching to equipment provided by Election Systems & Software, Voter Registration LLC.

Nearby Lander County is replacing its system with the ES&S Equipment at a cost of more than $220,000, The Associated Press reported in November. Commissioners in Nye and Esmeralda counties have asked their clerks to switch to hand-counted paper ballots.

Former Nevada Gov. Robert List, a Republican who is a consultant for Dominion, told Elko Commissioners on Wednesday that he would “personally vouch” that the devices are accurate.

“There were allegations that the machines somehow could be weighted, or fractional votes could be manipulated and counted to change the outcome. None of that has proven to be true,” he said.

However, List criticized the Nevada Legislature’s recent decisions to mail out ballots “to everybody” and to legalize “harvesting” that allows people “to go door to door and collect ballots and either turn them in or not, I guess, as they might choose.”

“That’s where Donald Trump got beat,” said Commissioner Wilde Brough.

“I think there is a lot of truth to that,” List responded.

List also pointed out that the mail-in ballot signature variation process can vary from county to county.

“In Clark County they put all those ballots through a machine, and the machine was set I think for 35 percent likelihood of validity – then the ballot got counted,” he said. “A horrible thing.”

Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman told commissioners that the signatures of Elko County voters are verified manually by her staff “and we do take signature verification training before we do that.”

List made his comments after commissioners already informally agreed to take no action on changing its voting equipment. Voting rights activists also spoke to the board remotely.

Commissioner Rex Steninger agreed with the rest of the board that no action should be taken at this time, but he remained concerned that future elections could be affected by the continued use of electronic voting machines regardless of the manufacturer.

On Thursday, commissioners in Lyon County will discuss a proposal similar to those introduced in Esmeralda and Nye counties, The Nevada Independent reported.

