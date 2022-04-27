Judge: Sirotek disqualified as Assembly candidate

ELKO – A district judge has ordered that Nevada Assembly District 33 candidate Nicole Sirotek’s name be removed from the primary ballot.

Sirotek, a licensed nurse working as a patient advocate, and Elko Realtor Bert Gurr filed to run as Republicans for the seat currently held by John Ellison, who terms out at the end of the year.

A legal challenge to her candidacy was filed April 8 by Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. It claims Sirotek was not a registered Republican as of Dec. 31, 2021, as required by state law.

Sirotek was ordered to appear before Elko District Judge Al Kacin on April 22. She argued that she changed her voter registration from nonpartisan to Republican during a November 2021 visit to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles to file a change of address, but that a “glitch” in the system resulted in her remaining registered with the Nevada Secretary of State’s office as a nonpartisan.

Sirotek filed her declaration of candidacy on March 17, 2022, but did not change her political party designation to Republican until March 21, according to Kacin’s findings.

The last day to file a challenge was April 4, according to the Nevada Secretary of State's Office.

However, Kacin ruled that Sirotek failed to argue “that the challenge to her candidacy was not filed by an elector within the time required by NRS 293.182(1).” Instead, she argued the case only on its merits and failed to prove that a computer glitch had occurred.

Sirotek told the Elko Daily Free Press that she represented herself because she could not afford an attorney.

Gurr was included in the case as an intervenor.

Kacin ruled Monday that a preponderance of evidence supported the Nevada Attorney General’s petition, and he ordered that Sirotek’s name shall not appear on the ballot and she is “disqualified from entering upon the duties of the office for which she filed …”

The order leaves Gurr as the sole Republican candidate for Assembly District 33. He will run in the General Election against Elko County Democrat John “Doc” Garrard.

The decision follows an earlier challenge to Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, in which Wells brothel owner Bella Cummins was disqualified due to her lack of a law enforcement background.

An amendment added to Assembly Bill 440 in the final days of the Legislature’s 81st session changed the county population size for the requirement to a level that included counties the size of Elko.

