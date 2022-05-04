School district to hold budget forum

ELKO — Members of the community can participate in an Elko County School District Budget Forum from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, in the Central Office Board Room.

The forum comes as ECSD prepares to submit its final tentative budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 to the state.

School trustees will join Superintendent Clayton Anderson and Chief Financial Officer Julie Davis to answer questions submitted by community members, students, families and staff, according to the school district.

The 21-22 fiscal year budget marked the first fiscal year that was governed by a new funding formula adopted in Nevada: The Pupil-Centered Funding Plan. Participants are encouraged to ask questions and gain a better understanding of the new formula and what it means for Elko County moving forward.

“PCFP replaces the previous Nevada Plan that had been implemented for 54 years. After almost one year of implementation, we are gaining a better understanding of the changes it brings and how it affects the district’s operating funds,” said Davis.

“Elko County School District is committed to transparent conversations with families, staff members, and the community regarding the budget parameters and challenges,” said Anderson. “A great amount of work goes into this throughout the year, and we hope to answer questions regarding the process and decisions we have made.”

Elko County School District’s draft tentative general fund budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year that begins July 1 had a projected ending fund balance of $10.75 million, which is roughly 10.11% of budgeted expenditures and well below the 16.6% limit, after which the state takes back money.

In the presentation of that draft last month, school trustees and Davis pointed out that the district cannot save chunks of money for school projects because the state will consider that extra money to be returned to the district.

Questions may be submitted in advance to Davis at jdavis2@ecsdnv.net. The FY23 tentative budget can be viewed on the district’s online information portal: https://elkoschools-nv.cleargov.com/.

The forum will be streamed live on the District’s YouTube Channel. Questions may be submitted via the comment box during the forum.

