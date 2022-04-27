Seniors must take economics beginning next school year

ELKO – Economics will be a required course for all seniors beginning with those graduating in 2023, so the Elko County School District Board of Trustees has agreed to spend $115,880 for copies of a new textbook.

“Two board members reviewed it,” said Keith Walz, director of secondary education for the school district.

“I looked at the book, no expert or anything, but I liked it. As long as teachers were for it, they are the experts. I’m for it,” said Trustee Susan Neal, who later remarked that parents might find the book useful, too.

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers said the book “goes outside standard budgeting,” including the basics of starting a business. “I was very impressed with it. It is way better than anything I got in high school.”

The trustees voted on April 26 to purchase the book “Economics – Principles In Action,” published by Savvas, at the recommendation of a committee of social studies teachers and administrators. Trustees Matt McCarty and Ira Wines were absent.

Walz said the textbook has the approval of the Nevada Department of Education, and the course will be taught for a semester for a half-credit. The state requirement kicks in with the Class of 2023 throughout Nevada.

Walz said economics was required prior to 10 years ago, for a half credit that was paired with world history for the other half credit, before the state eliminated economics and adopted personal finance standards that are taught in Elko County in the computerized personal finance literacy course.

“We had economic books sent back to the repository. Now we have the requirement again,” he said.

The state’s personal finance standards will now be included in the economics course, said Walz, who told the board that teachers won’t be able to cover the whole book in a 90-day course but will be “jumping around” in the book.

Walz said the plan for the teachers who will be using the new textbook is to have a training session in May, and there will be copies of the teacher’s editions and regular textbook for teachers to take home for the summer. There will be more training as the new school year begins, after they have looked over the book.

“This is what happens with new curriculum,” said Neal, who is a retired teacher. She commented that people think teachers don’t do any school-related work in the summer.

Walz said the order is for 750 textbooks. There are 675 to 678 students projected to graduate next year, but the extra 75 or so books will be needed for potential future growth because the textbooks are for a seven-year adoption and there will be lost or damaged books.

“I’ve been contemplating whether 75 is enough,” he said.

The board’s motion included allowing Walz and Superintendent Clayton Anderson to review the numbers before the final order. There also will be 15 teacher editions in the order.

The total cost of $115,880 includes $9,180 for shipping and handling from a depository in Utah, $1,900 for a program activation session and $2,800 for a digital bundle. Walz said with the digital bundle, the district won’t need to order workbooks.

The board president, Teresa Dastrup, questioned the shipping costs. Walz quipped that it could be the $5 cost of gas per gallon, but he also said the costs include shipping from the publisher to the book depository.

