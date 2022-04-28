Spring Creek residents give input on home-based occupation rules

SPRING CREEK – How will home-based businesses be regulated in the Spring Creek Association to benefit both neighbors and potential entrepreneurs?

That was the purpose of a community meeting Tuesday night, gathering input from 20 residents in attendance who had questions about the proposed regulations, including how the rules could affect them and suggestions to clarify and simplify a home-based occupation rules and regulations draft.

Last month, the Committee of Architecture began the process of refining rules and regulations for home occupations in response to a growing interest from residents who are seeking to open a business out of their homes.

It sparked a review of the association’s Declaration of Reservations regarding home occupations. The language was found to be “ambiguous” and the rules “quite restrictive,” according to the association, prompting the COA to draft a new set of guidelines with contributions from the community.

On March 28, the proposed regulations were introduced at the COA’s regular meeting and approved for a first reading. Two weeks later, public comments were taken and a community meeting was scheduled for April 25 to gather further input.

Revised home occupation rules and regulations will go back to the COA for a first and second reading.

Spring Creek Association board chair Josh Park and COA chair Ken Martindale facilitated the two-hour discussion.

It sparked conversations among attendees who posed questions ranging from asking about selling products from their homes, such as cosmetics or retail items, to more specific questions about the power and scope of the COA and its oversight of the home-based occupation rules.

Park said he supported opening the discussion to the residents to receive feedback. It would allow the SCA and COA to explain why the regulations needed to be fine-tuned and how they would benefit property owners.

The workshop was posted publicly online and carried out following Nevada's open meeting law.

“There are two sides to this with regard to home businesses,” Park said in remarks opening the workshop. “It is also important that we understand the intent. For the purpose of quiet and mutual enjoyment, there have to be some types of regulations to protect each of you and make sure each of you is represented.”

The goal is to define the impact on neighbors, distinguishing between occupations that bring minimal to no traffic to their home and those that “create dust or noise,” he added.

One resident noted how he was happy to see the trimmed version of the regulations from the previous version, which Park credited to the response from the community.

“You all have spoken. We appreciate that very much, and that’s the reason you’ve seen that modification to the rules,” Park said.

As a result of the meeting, the draft was modified. The changes include combining similar language in items, requiring a one-time permit charge without a renewal fee, and revising the closing hours of operation between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. to mirror Elko County’s excessive disturbance ordinance that limits excessive noise, odors, traffic and unloading or loading of vehicles.

According to the regulation draft, a home-based business shall not have outdoor evidence of an occupation, such as storing materials, products, or equipment. However, that will not apply to daycare, agricultural home occupations or private stables.

Types of businesses granted a home occupation included attorney, architect, accountant, daycare, computer programmer, stenographer, photographer, artists, barbers/beauticians – limited to one per residence – market farms and financial advisers.

Revising the rules was necessary to eliminate language that was too restrictive, Bahr explained. An example is a restriction on shops or accessory buildings, which does not appear in the current draft.

Regulations now require businesses to maintain a clean exterior and not change its appearance, except for parking and a permitted sign. Also, storage of hazardous, flammable, or explosive substances is prohibited, and premises must have adequate fire suppression for that particular occupation.

Bahr also noted how recent changes to Elko County’s Agricultural/Residential district conditional use permit also prompted the COA’s decision to define home occupation rules clearly.

“Our goal is to have peace between neighbors and AR lots while providing additional businesses,” she said. “For example, a trash company that identifies as a home-based business will not be able to store trash in the three garages on their property, even though they identify as a home business because this is a commercial business.”

It also ensures a “consistent” policy for all residents.

“Our hope is to provide consistency to each business,” she explained. Before the process began, “certain businesses were allowed one day and not the next.”

Property owners opening a business must fill out paperwork at the city and county levels. Another goal is to limit the time-consuming process in Spring Creek while “providing them a marketing avenue for residents to ‘shop local’ in Spring Creek, whether that be for landscaping services or other types of businesses,” Bahr explained.

It also provides transparency for new residents moving into the neighborhood to know there is a business located near them and what to expect, she noted.

Most of Spring Creek is a homeowners association, which adds another layer to a prospective entrepreneur looking to add another revenue stream to their income or build a business from home. Setting guidelines is intended to “keep the peace between property owners and keep home values up.”

“Living in an HOA has different rules and regulations than just living in the county in general,” Bahr said. “No one is trying to prevent any home-based businesses from opening, but it’s to provide a clear understanding between neighbors and home-based business owners and what they can expect.”

Spring Creek residents are also required to follow Elko County rules regarding businesses, in addition to the association’s rules, she added.

The COA will read the first draft with revisions at their upcoming meeting on May 9, with a second reading one month later if no changes are suggested at the first reading.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.