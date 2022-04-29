Teachers, support staff getting raises

ELKO -- Elko County School District teachers and support staff will be receiving a 2% raise retroactive for all of the current school year plus a 1% raise for the 2022-2023 school year.

The raises are on top of a $1,000 bonus to the district’s roughly 1,100 employees for their extra efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, with federal relief funds covering most of that $1 million tab.

The across-the-board pay hikes for teachers will be added to the salary schedule that ranges from teachers with first-year bachelor’s degrees to teachers with doctorate degrees and many years of experience. For instance, a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree currently makes a $42,016 annual salary.

School district trustees unanimously approved negotiated contracts with the Elko County Classroom Teachers Association and the Elko County Support Staff Organization after a 45-minute closed session on April 26. Trustees Matt McCarthy and Ira Wines were absent.

“The discussion in closed session surrounding the proposed tentative agreements to modify the existing bargaining units went very well. The board received information from district personnel and legal counsel involved in the negotiations process and then asked questions and deliberated regarding the proposals,” Superintendent Clayton Anderson said on April 28.

He said the negotiations had been ongoing from around November of 2021 until mid-February of this year, followed by time spent writing the agreements and gaining ratification from the bargaining units for the teachers and support staff, as well as the Elko County Site Administrators Association.

The pay hikes are covered in the budget, Anderson said.

“As good stewards of our funds that we are entrusted with and knowing that we would be entering a negotiation year, our tentative budget for the 21-22 year, established last May, included funds budgeted for this purpose,” he said in an email.

Anderson said he was “grateful and appreciative to all parties who participated in negotiations for successfully coming to an amicable agreement. We recognize that our human resources are the greatest resources we have access to, and I am glad we were able to continue to support them in any way we can.”

Teachers received a 1% pay hike for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the agreement for that year.

The new Redline Draft ECCTA Master Agreement for teachers is on the district’s website, and among the provisions is isolation pay for teachers as a recruitment and retention incentive. Teachers at Jackpot, West Wendover and Owyhee receive an extra $150 a month.

Those in rural schools receive $200 a month. The rural schools are Independent Valley, Montello, Mound Valley and Ruby Valley.

The teacher pact also outlines extra duty pay for teachers acting as coaches and advisers, and states that teachers must work 1,288 hours in a school year. For a five-day school, that is 184 days at seven hours, and for schools on a four-day schedule, that is 154 days at 8.36 hours.

The agreement for teachers covers many areas beyond pay, including years of service and describing how they can advance another step on the pay scale with continuing education credits that are completed after they qualify for their teaching license.

According to the agreement, the school district will add 5% to a teacher’s pay for each year the teacher holds certification.

Continuing education credits must be approved by the Nevada Department of Education, the agreement states.

The draft agreement for support staff wasn’t yet on the school district website on April 28, but the contract will cover the raises and basics, such as work hours, vacation time and grievance procedures. The support staff received a 3% raise for 2019-2020 and a 1% raise for 2020-2021, according to the agreement for those years.

