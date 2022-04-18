What's on the agenda? Elko-area government in the week ahead

Elko County Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, in the Nannini Administration Building. Commissioners will consider changing voting machine suppliers or switching to paper ballots for elections. The board will also review a summary of capital needs, including $40 million for a judicial center with office space, $15 million toward a recreation and events center project, $10 million for additional parking, and other projects adding up to a total of $88 million over the next five years. The board will also consider a request for $500,000 from the Elko Institute of Academic Achievement for the construction of a charter school near the Peace Park.

--

Elko County Board of Health will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will hear health-related updates from Nevada Health Centers, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Vitality Center and the Elko County School District.

--

Elko County Planning Commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will discuss an application from Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc. for vacating right of way in Jackpot, and a zoning change request from Walter and Janice Fox for conversion from open space to special lands, for development of a 10-acre or larger parcel.

--

A school board candidate forum sponsored by the Spring Creek Association is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Spring Creek High School gym. The event will be preceded by a “meet and greet” from 5:30-6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0