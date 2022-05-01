What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will discuss big game quotas and a draft of the 2023 predation management plan, as well as heritage tags and vendors, Lahontan cutthroat trout management, and protecting wildlife from toxic ponds.

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, in the Elko Conference Center Ruby Mountain Room to conduct interviews with three finalists for the executive director position: Steve Burrows, Todd Neely and Jolene Stone; and to select a director.

City of Elko Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Elko City Hall. The board will hear a request for a conditional use permit from Dharni Hotels LLC to develop a four-story apartment building on Manzanita Drive next to the Best Western Elko Inn. Commissioners will also consider requests from Legion Construction and Development LLC for a change in zoning, conditional use permit and tentative map to build townhomes on a 1.76-acre lot at Lamoille Highway and Colt Drive.

Elko County Board of Commissioners meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will conduct a public hearing on request to vacate a roadway easement in Jackpot for a Love’s Truck Stop and Country Store. The board will also consider combining the natural resources director position with the assistant county manager position, discuss the auditor’s findings and corrective action plan, and review the final budget for 2022-23.

