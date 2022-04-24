What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider awarding another $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds among 13 small businesses, plus $50,000 to the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society.

———

Elko Convention and Visitors Authority meets at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Elko Conference Center Lamoille Rooms. The board will consider approving up to $5,000 to Benavides Bucking Bulls for the 2022 Gold Rush Bull Riding Challenge, $5,000 to the Elko Archery Club’s SnoBowl Challenge, $10,000 each to the Elko County Fair Centennial Celebration and to the Silver State Stampede; $3,500 to the Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival; $2,000 to California Trail Days, and $3,374 to Nevada Outdoor Schools second annual Fire & Ice Charity Golf Scramble.

———

Elko County School District board of trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the board room at 850 Elm St. The board will consider purchasing Economics textbooks for 12th grade students, and possibly approve a new policy for school visitors.

———

Spring Creek Association will hold a community meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the Fairway Community Center to discuss and receive public input on a proposed new rules for home occupations.

———

Spring Creek Association’s board of directors meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Fairway Community Center. They will discuss a sound system for the Horse Palace, and possibly take legal action on 24 properties for violations of Committee of Architecture rules and regulations.

———

City of Elko Redevelopment Advisory Council meets at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Elko City Hall. The council received one request for a Storefront Improvement Grant and will consider it at the meeting, as well as hear updates on downtown cleanliness and health, and the block end art pedestal project.

