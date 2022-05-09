What's on the agenda? Local government this week

Spring Creek Association Committee of Architecture meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Fairway Community Center meeting room. Items on the agenda include the first reading of a revised home occupation rule, as well as home occupation permit applications from Wizards Property Maintenance at 7782 Spring Valley Parkway, Island Breeze Wellness LLC at 111 Birchwood Drive, and Flyin’ T mobile ice cream trailer at 324 Oakmont Drive.

City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Elko City Hall. The agency will review the 2022 Storefront Improvement Grant program that has a $50,000 annual budget. The program has received one grant application this year for up to $25,000 from Glennon and Sandoval. They will also consider extending the time allocated for construction of a 2021 grant project to Tedesco Foundation for Technical Theatre Arts at 240 Seventh St.

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Elko City Hall. The council will consider dissolving an agreement with Central Dispatch Administrative Authority in order to shift oversight to an Elko County position independent of any current public safety department; a concessionaire agreement with Richard Whittington to provide professional instruction at Elko Main City Park tennis courts for a percentage of his fees; adding Juneteenth (June 19) to the list of 11 existing paid holidays observed by the City; awarding American Rescue Plan Act small business grants of $25,000 to The Star and $5,000 to cosmetologist Beauty Mayhem by Courtney; and $10,000 in ARPA lost revenue funds to Elko Junior Football League.

Elko Television District Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Nannini Administration building, Room 102. The board will discuss increasing the presence of the TV District in Elko County, and the possible conversion to an alternate fiber optic provider for TV signals.

Elko County Roads Committee meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration building, Room 102. The committee will consider updating the Roads Infrastructure Tax Plan adding right of way and easement allocations for Pilot Valley Road, Lucky Nugget Road, Section 8, Lower Lamoille Road, and Canyon/Hog Tommy Road.

Elko County Budget Committee meets at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration building, Room 102. The committee will consider creating a Grants and Compliance Officer position in the fiscal affairs office using funds budgeted for the Chief Financial Officer/Assistant County Manager position that is not being filled, and in the future can be covered by grants.

