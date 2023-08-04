ELKO – U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., said “we are off to the races” for Elko County’s inclusion in his lands bill, and he reported to Elko County Commissioners on successful efforts to help Carlin prevent trains from blocking intersections.

Elko County hopes to acquire chunks of federal acreage managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for recreational use in the Elko area and for the airport in Jackpot.

“We are waiting for the maps to come back from the Elko BLM office and the state BLM office for the resolution that you folks sent to us about 27 days ago about the shooting range, Spring Creek and Jackpot,” the congressman said during his Aug. 2 appearance before the county board.

His Northern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act of 2023 currently seeks to convey federal lands to Douglas and Pershing counties, the cities of Fernley and Sparks, and the Incline Village General Improvement District.

The bill also would remove the possibility of any oil and gas leasing on more than 300,000 acres of the Ruby Mountains just outside the current wilderness area and create 150,000 acres of wilderness in northern Nevada.

Commissioners had criticized Amodei in May because they thought they hadn’t been properly consulted about the 2023 bill regarding the Ruby Mountains, but they didn’t say anything publicly to him during his appearance Wednesday. Amodei had said the county was consulted when a similar bill was introduced the prior year.

About Carlin’s problems with trains blocking intersections, Amodei said “we’ve been working on behalf of the City of Carlin talking to those fine folks in Omaha, Nebraska otherwise known as the Union Pacific Railroad about the kind of nasty habit of parking trains across the main street there overnight and having a major impact on what you do for public safety and how you respond to one part of town from another.”

He said he would never say “mission accomplished, but I would say we have the folks at the City of Carlin in contact with the 24-hour dispatch folks for Union Pacific for this reason, so if anyone leaves a train parked across whatever in their city or any other city for that matter, they’ve got the ability to help themselves.”

Amodei said he and his staff would keep the railroad on their radar screen.

Carlin City Manager Madison Aviles said in an Aug. 3 email that “we are working with UP Dispatch, as well as their public affairs team directly. They have been a great help so far, and we’re going to continue keeping that line of communication open.”

Aviles is continuing to work as city manager after moving out of state while Carlin advertises for a new manager.

Amodei also said he was in the process of supporting a bill that “basically undoes” a rule put into effect by the current administration to include conservation as part of multiple land uses that could block “swaths of land” from other potential uses.

“Nobody should pick on your locals for that. It is coming from the national BLM,” Amodei said.

He said “nobody’s opposed to conservation, nobody’s anti-resources, but we are for letting the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process take its course through a transparent process and let the chips fall where they may.”

He expects the bill to pass in the U.S. House but doesn’t know how the Senate will vote.

Counties and communities also may qualify for special project funding that used to be called earmarks, such as the funding for DNA testing equipment for the Elko County Sheriff’s Department last year, Amodei said, telling commissioners there is a request for an emergency operations center that came in this year.

“I was shocked when I saw that request for an emergency operations center for Elko County. It’s not something I would even support,” said Chairman Rex Steninger. He told Amodei requests like that should come through the county commissioners first.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi asked Amodei if he had heard about a proposal from a ranch in Elko County to swap 84,939 private acres for more than 235,000 acres of BLM land. The congressman replied that “we know it’s out there.” Such a land deal would require a public process that would include environmental analysis.