ELKO – Elko City Council took tough steps against two businesses that have drawn a myriad of complaints, declaring the Elko Inn property on Idaho Street a public nuisance and pulling the liquor license for the Punch Bowl, a downtown bar. Both actions came after lengthy public hearings.

The council decision on Aug. 29 against the Elko Inn holds the owner responsible for meeting a list of requirements that include hiring security, putting up a security fence and installing security cameras.

Mayor Reece Keener told the owner, Keith Warburton, that “you’ve created a slum and blight in our town. It’s not our fault you didn’t do your due diligence,” and he said he favored the nuisance declaration.

Councilman Clair Morris said “anyone can see it’s a nuisance,” and councilman Giovanni Puccinelli told Warburton that “ultimately you are responsible. We need to hold your feet to the fire ...”

Councilman Chip Stone said the last time the council met with Warburton, in April, was “a shot across the bow” but there wasn’t any action.

“It sounds like we are all on the same page,” said Councilwoman Mandy Simons, stating that declaring a nuisance should spark the owner to get the job done quickly and “hopefully change lives in the neighborhood.”

After the unanimous vote for the declaration, Keener said he would “like to apologize to everyone for this terrible situation. Unfortunately, it takes time to deal with these things. We have to go through a very strict NRS code. We can’t just throw down the gauntlet and start barking out orders.”

Warburton, who appeared before the council via internet Tuesday evening, said he now has a third-party manager on site evicting squatters and there is “one person left” to evict.

He also said he has a general contractor and plumber coming, with plans to renovate the property as a motel, after giving up earlier plans to convert it into apartments.

Warburton of West Jordan, Utah, who represented Ville 837 LLC, said he thought it would take about four months to complete the remodeling project, and he planned to sell the property later. He estimated he has lost $50,000 a month in revenue. He bought the property in December 2022.

“I’d say we’ve made great strides,” Warburton said. “I inherited a drug nest. Are we doing better? Yes, and you can see it.”

Kursten Greenland, the city’s code enforcement officer, said that “aesthetically” the site has been improved from July to now, but she testified that her inspections earlier this year showed mattresses outside, a dumpster blocking the sidewalk, abandoned cars, graffiti, doors missing handles, air conditioning units removed and replaced with cardboard, and dog feces.

Testimony and comments

Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten testified that there had been 56 calls to police about the Elko Inn from January to July 26, including for domestic violence, drug overdoses, drug transactions, guns and more. Police arrested two people in July after executing a search warrant, including the manager.

In public comments before the hearing, the council heard from Leslie Rangel, who has a counseling office. She said there continue to be problems at Elko Inn with people going in and out, and because of her safety concerns she doesn’t let her child play in the yard.

John Sorensen, division president of Stewart Title, said Elko Inn has created a “huge problem” for the area, and extra security has cost the company thousands of dollars. “It’s just constant. People coming in and going out of that place.” One person tried to commit suicide in the restroom, he said.

Sorensen also said people from the motel come onto the Stewart Title property on Idaho Steet, so employees no longer use the back parking lot, and “they all carry pepper spray.”

Longtime resident Sally Compton said she gets the “overflow” from the Elko Inn coming through her yard and “stomping through everything,” and “it’s scary at night. I don’t go out at night.”

Marissa Lostra, who spoke as hearing witness, said “it has been really disheartening,” because businesses have closed their doors, or lock them and see people only by appointment. She lives and has businesses in the neighborhood.

Lostra also testified that Elko High School is only one block away from Elko Inn, and a grade school is two blocks away.

Attorney Michael Hanley, who represented the city in the hearing, said in his closing statement that they had heard evidence of an uptick in police calls and code enforcement investigations, as well as the complaints and safety concerns. He also said that in the council’s talk with Warburton in April, he made several promises to clear things up but “if anything, there has been an increase in criminal activity.”

He also said that Warburton’s talk about applying for a business license should be “taken with a grain of salt,” and he asked the council to declare a public nuisance and provide a reasonable time to complete abatement.

Warburton said the comment about a “grain of salt” was offensive, and he thought the application for a business license had been filed.

The council packet for the hearing included numerous photos of the Elko Inn to illustrate concerns, along with copies of letters sent to Warburton.

The council motion includes requiring a list of all persons occupying Elko Inn within five days and to provide proof of eviction efforts within 10 days, hire a licensed security service within five days and provide proof to the city clerk, as well as have the security personnel on site within 10 days.

The requirements also include proof of purchase of a security fence within five days and installation within 20 days, proof of security cameras ordered within five days and installation within 30 days, with recordings to be available to police, and making sure the property is available for inspections.

If the owner doesn’t meet the requirements, the city can abate the property itself and assess costs for the work, and can place a lien against the property to cover those costs, according to the motion. The council motion also says that the abatement will end with a business license and a permit to use the property.

The City of Elko began an investigation into the complaints and allegations against Elko Inn on July 24, but has been receiving complaints about the property for more than a year.

Punch Bowl

The Punch Bowl is a downtown bar on Railroad Street that owner Mandy Quintana said caters to young people, and she testified that she had financial difficulties but has tried to fix all of the problems. The council was especially concerned that she was buying alcohol from retail stores against state statute.

“I can’t support anything but full license revocation,” the mayor said as the hearing ended.

Puccinelli said “it’s just negligence” on the Punch Bowl owner’s part, and he supported revoking the license, but he told Quintana “I feel for you,” while Simons said she thought Quintana made “a valiant effort,” however, the retail liquor purchases are the final straw.

Morris said buying liquor at retail and selling it is in direct opposition to state statutes, and he also felt her “clientele is the problem. There is nothing else to do but terminate the license.”

Stone said the “bottom line is that when people get in trouble financially in business, they make bad decisions. The rules get a little cloudy, but mistakes have consequences.”

City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge investigated invoices of wholesale liquor distributors as part of the investigation into the Punch Bowl, and one distributor said the Punch Bowl still owed $1,000 and another would only take cash on delivery.

Nevada law states that retailers must purchase only from wholesalers and may not legally purchase for resale from other retailers or directly from suppliers, and this is mainly because of liquor taxes.

Quintana said she affirmed several of the complaints that were lodged against the Punch Bowl involving garbage and vomit in the alley, but she said there has been a change of staff and she has hired security. She also said some of the problems happened when her bar wasn’t even open.

Additionally, she told the council she had someone willing to help financially with the bar. She testified that people aren’t going out to bars the way they used to do before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact on her finances “had a snowball effect.”

Quintana also testified that her bar brings in $800 on a slow weekend and $3,000 on a “great weekend.”

Code enforcer Greenland said her last inspection showed the alley was “relatively clean,” but she testified about her earlier inspections after complaints about the conditions in the alley.

Chief Trouten showed a long list of calls to police from the bar, and he testified that he had asked Quintana when she bought the bar to call before problems are out of hand, rather than later.

Quintana said she misunderstood the chief and is now frightened to call police and add to the call log that would be used against her.

Trouten also testified that a fight last week led to one person ending up in the hospital with injuries, but Quintana said she thought the fight had been broken up and wasn’t aware of what happened later.

The calls were generally for fights outside the bar, but Hanley showed a video of a fight inside the bar. A witness for Quintana, Lindsey Oppenhein, said that video was slowed down, and the fight was over very quickly and involved a highly intoxicated woman.

She testified she always felt safe at the bar, “safer than at any other bar, and they have security. It’s a very fun environment. It’s for the young people.”

Quintana also said she doesn’t allow firearms in the bar and opposed drug use in the bar, but she said there is a “big concern about drugs at all the bars in the downtown area.” She also testified that she does the best she can to keep patrons safe.

She said the lock is off the men’s bathroom because of drug issues and agreed a new lock is needed. One accusation is that patrons of the Punch Bowl use the restroom at nearby Goldie’s instead.

Goldie’s owner, Ron Goldie, testified that there have been more problems in the neighborhood, “but I don’t think they are all their fault,” referring to the Punch Bowl. He said, however, that there has been negligence.

“We try to play by the rules. I don’t think they play by the same rules,” he said, also alleging that minors come from the Punch Bowl to Goldies after the Punch Bowl closes, but he checks ID and doesn’t allow them inside.

Quintana disputed his allegation, saying the minors were coming from the parking lot, where under-age young people are drinking.

The vote to revoke her liquor license was unanimous.