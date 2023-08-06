ELKO – Elko County Commissioners are miffed with U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., over her remarks about a wild horse gathering southeast of Elko that is still in progress, and they voted to write a letter to her expressing their displeasure and their concerns about horses damaging rangeland.

Commissioner Jon Karr said “being a tough leader is making tough choices so Congresswoman Titus if you would please come up here and join us and give us suggestions on how to solve these problems instead of pandering to wild horse advocates and pulling on heartstrings.”

He said the invitation should be included in the letter.

That letter is in response to news reports about her statement that horse deaths in the first 10 days of a roundup are tragic proof of the urgent need to outlaw helicopters to capture the horses on federal land.

“A horse with a broken leg was chased in the sweltering heat by a helicopter,” Titus said, according to The Associated Press, which wrote that she criticized the U.S. Bureau of Land Management practice she is trying to ban through House legislation.

The AP story stated that the stallion with a broken leg tried to flee the helicopter and a horseback rider for 35 minutes before it was euthanized, and reported that observers had called the stallion “Mr. Sunshine.”

Laura Leigh, founder of the Nevada-based nonprofit Wild Horse Foundation that filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on July 26 seeking an injunction against the roundup in the Elko BLM District, said wranglers were trying to pressure the mustangs into a temporary trap coral when the horse leaped out and broke a leg.

“This latest instance of BLM mistreatment of Nevada’s wild horses is tragic,” Titus was quoted as saying.

Commissioner Travis Gerber said he found it “interesting she is commenting on this when the horses are not in her district,” and he pointed out that the BLM is following the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Wild Horse and Burro Act.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said that if herds had been “appropriately managed from the beginning, we wouldn’t be where we are today, and this incident they are referring to wouldn’t have happened. It’s kind of like fighting fire with fire. I don’t think the real story is being told. I know it is a passionate issue and completely and totally avoidable.”

Karr earlier brought up the proposed letter to Titus when U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nevada spoke to commissioners on Aug. 2, and Amodei said that “in my talks with BLM managers on the Interstate 80 corridor” he learned that the BLM is not grounding helicopters.

He said he didn’t expect Titus’ efforts “to move the dial” on roundups.

Amodei also said he would come up with a fully briefed memo on the wild horse and burro program for Elko County.

Gathering update

BLM’s Elko district manager, Gerald Dixon, told commissioners on Aug. 2 that the agency was “a few weeks into the Antelope North Gather” that is southeast of Elko on the Antelope Valley, Goshute, and Spruce Pequop Herd Management Areas.

Those herd management areas cover more than 852,340 acres of public and private land.

According to the BLM’s daily status report on the roundup, as of Aug. 3 there were 1,480 wild horses captured, including 575 stallions, 679 mares and 226 foals, and 1,325 of them had been shipped to the Indian Lakes Facility at Fallon. Five wild horses had been released as of that date.

BLM’s update also states that there have been 19 horse deaths since the gathering began on July 9, and of those, four were sudden/acute deaths and 15 were pre-existing/chronic problems.

Melanie Mitchell, manager of the Wells Field Office for the BLM office, told commissioners that “this year the horses are in very good condition because there is a lot of forage and they had time to recover from a very difficult winter.”

She also said that the “contractor and our folks out there are doing an excellent job,” and the four acute deaths of horses were unfortunate but BLM’s death rate is low considering how many horses are rounded up.

The agency’s goal for the current gathering is to remove up to 2,000 wild horses from the herd management area using a helicopter contractor.

A March 2023 estimate of the wild horse population for the herd management areas and directly outside those HMAs was 6,852, while the BLM stated that appropriate management level for wild horses in the three HMAs combined is between 285 and 465 horses.

BLM said in its July 5 announcement of the gathering that by balancing herd size with what the land can support, the agency aims to protect habitat for other wildlife species, such as sage grouse, pronghorn antelope, mule deer and elk, and to work toward achieving the Standards for Rangeland Health identified by the Northeastern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council.

Commissioner Rex Steninger said he wanted to find out how many wild horses died of starvation during the bad winter, as well as how many mule deer died, referring to concerns that large horse herds could take grazing opportunities from other wildlife.

Legal actions

The lawsuit filed by Wild Horse Education and Leigh claims that the BLM isn’t following the 1971 law that calls for horses to be humanely captured and removed. The animal protection organization Lady Freethinker filed an amicus brief on Aug. 2 in support of Leigh’s lawsuit.

Leigh’s suit seeks a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to halt the roundup.

According to a news release with an Elko dateline, a Lady Freethinker observer documented the stallion fleeing with a broken leg and the release states that 27 horses died between the Antelope North and Antelope South roundups.

The Antelope South gathering in the Ely BLM District ended July 25 with 1,107 wild horses removed from the range. There were 10 deaths, seven of them acute and three from pre-existing/chronic conditions, according to the BLM.