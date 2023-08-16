ELKO – Elko County Clerk Kristine Jakeman is resigning, with her last day on the job Oct. 6, and county commissioners have agreed to accept that resignation and begin the process of finding a replacement to fill out her term.

“I understand that my term runs a few more years, but I believe now is the time for me to step down,” Jakeman said in her letter to commissioners, and she said in an email that there is no controversy but she has just “decided to retire and spend more time with my grandkids.”

In that email she recommended that Deputy Clerk Rebecca “Becky” Plunkett be appointed as her successor, stating that “I know Becky and the staff will continue to be dedicated servants for this great county.”

County commissioners will consider candidates and choose who will fill Jakeman’s seat.

Jakeman has worked in the Elko County Clerk’s office for 22 years, beginning as a court clerk and transitioning to the first full-time clerk for elections before becoming deputy clerk in 2011 and serving in that position for eight years.

“I was elected as Elko County clerk in 2018 and am on my second term of office,” Jakeman wrote.

“The clerk’s office has seen many changes during my tenure. We implemented two court case management systems, along with new jury management and dog licensing systems. A third district court judge was elected in 2020, so the clerk’s office now provides court clerks for three departments,” she said.

Jakeman also has seen big changes in election laws and has navigated election issues. She took extra steps for public observance of ballot counts in last November’s election, along with conducting a special audit.

“In 2018, we implemented a new voter registration system, along with new voting machines and electronic pollbooks. The Legislature has implemented many new election laws, including same-day voter registration and mail ballots being provided to all active registered voters, which have greatly impacted the procedures for conducting elections,” Jakeman said.

Elko County Commissioner Jon Karr said as commissioners accepted her resignation the morning of Aug. 16 that she handled elections well in Elko County.

“If there was election fraud, it sure was not in Elko County,” he said.

Commissioner Travis Gerber praised Jakeman’s organizational skills, telling her that “you keep very good records,” and Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said commissioners “appreciate all your service. We wish you nothing but the best.”

Commissioner Wilde Brough also thanked Jakeman, and Chairman Rex Steninger said that “we’re sorry to see you go, Kris.”