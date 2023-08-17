ELKO – Gov. Joe Lombardo focused on wildfire and a ceremonial bill signing for flight services during a visit to Elko County this week.

Lombardo, along with U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment Meryl Harrell, visited Lamoille Canyon Tuesday to learn how the Forest Service, the State of Nevada, and other partners are working under the Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement to protect rural Nevada from wildfire.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and the Nevada Division of Forestry cohosted the event, during which federal, state and county leadership, along with other partners, shared information on the efforts underway to reduce wildfire risk to communities, infrastructure and rangelands.

“The success of Nevada’s Shared Stewardship Agreement proves that we are indeed stronger together,” Lombardo said. “I am grateful for the dedication of state, federal, Tribal, and community partners, whose collective efforts have protected over 70,000 acres of rangelands and forests and enabled more than 50,000 Nevadans to create fire-adapted communities. Shared Stewardship is the Nevada way.”

“The relationships, forged over the last several years, have permitted this group to make significant initial impacts within the Nevada Wildfire Crisis Landscapes,” Harrell said. “The Shared Stewardship framework was developed together with our partners to successfully address forest health issues including reducing the risk of catastrophic fire to communities, watersheds and rangelands important to Nevada.”

The Elko area, along with the Sierra Front in northwestern Nevada, was recently identified by the Forest Service as one of 21 wildfire crisis strategy landscapes. The Sierra and Elko Front Wildfire Crisis Strategy landscape will benefit from more than $54 million in new funding that will accelerate efforts by Nevada partners to implement fuels reduction treatments and forest and rangeland health projects in the right places, at the right pace and scale.

Hosting the event in Elko allowed the partners to highlight the need to protect rural Nevada from wildfire. The heightened fire risk created by annual invasive grasses and other changes to Nevada’s rangelands threaten not only rural communities, but the economic, cultural and environmental values they support. These include livestock forage, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation opportunities, transportation, utility and mining infrastructure, and Tribal lands.

Signed in 2019, the Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement committed the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Nevada state agencies to identify priorities for ecosystem restoration and wildfire risk reduction, with a goal of increasing the number of acres treated 50 percent by 2025. Natural Resources Conservation Service joined the effort in 2020 in recognition of the importance of working with private landowners.

“Through the Nevada Shared Stewardship initiative, we have strengthened both our bond as partners in conservation and wildfire mitigation and our commitment to meet the current wildfire crisis through common goals, priorities and actions,” said Kacey KC, State Forester Fire Warden.

Signing AB 158

Lombardo’s Elko stop also included a ceremonial bill signing for AB 158 that allows emergency medical service personnel to license within an interstate compact, allowing them to practice across state lines with fewer difficulties and giving them the ability to assist in natural disasters or crises on a moment’s notice.

Lombardo praised the bill, which comes months after the crash of a Care Flight medical transport plane on Feb. 24 about 40 miles southeast of Reno, killing all five on board.

“Unfortunately we had a significant accident with fatalities earlier this year during the winter season with REMSA [Health] and we want to recognize the folks who are doing a good job in that space.”

Education and law enforcement

Before Lombardo made his way to Lamoille Canyon, he spoke to the Elko Daily Free Press about the previous legislative session, and his thoughts on education and law enforcement.

“I promised during my campaign and now as your governor that I would spend a significant amount of my time in the rural jurisdictions to make sure I’m listening to the people everywhere in the state of Nevada, not just in Clark County or Washoe,” he said.

“I think it’s very important for the success of Nevada to include Elko and Elko County.”

Shared Stewardship Agreement

Lombardo said the Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement “mostly involves the Department of Forestry and what we’re dealing with as a nation and here in the state of Nevada. We talk about wildfires, land management, and the ability of the BLM to release land for affordable housing. So a lot of those discussions are taking place.

“And the ability to process applications of mines sooner than later, especially out in the rural areas, in particular to Elko. The economy survives off the mining aspect, and if it’s taking seven to eight years for permitting, we want to make sure we can figure out a way to expedite that in the need for what we’re trying to achieve here.

“They’re not going to participate in the [Stewardship] discussions, but I am having separate meetings with Nevada Gold Mines. What we can do as far as the state to help them in what they’re trying to achieve as a business model.”

2023 legislative session

“We went in to the Legislature with certain priorities. One was modernization of government. The other was hopefully some changes in election reform, how we conduct elections, how we process elections. Inclusive of that was criminal justice reform and education reform, in safety, accountability and curriculum.

“That was all pie in the sky. That was in an ideal world. We knew there was a majority Democratic Legislature working against Republican governor and I was hoping that communication would solve those problems, and it did for the most part. So going in, expectations, maybe 50% of our legislative agenda would get through, but I’m comfortable saying maybe 75% got through.

“But the most important piece on that was school safety. If you look at the five different pieces of legislation that I was bringing forward, I would count on school safety as being the biggest benefit. Because, one, it affects kids in learning; it affects the kids that perpetrating the crimes or disorderly conduct; it affects the teachers and administrators that have to deal with them. It creates a negative environment in the education space. Anything that’s hindering education space in the state of Nevada is detrimental, since we haven’t prospered in that space as long as I can remember. My platform as the governor was based off of education reform.

“I’m happy that we got a significant amount of that done at the Legislature, but there were different items that we couldn’t come to agreement. Some things in the spirit of cooperation or negotiation, you end up signing you wish didn’t have to, but for government to move forward and the committee to move forward, you have to have some mutual benefit.”

Owyhee Combined Schools bill

“If you ever had the opportunity to visit there or see the situation they were in, it was deplorable. It’s unacceptable,” the governor said. “If you have the ability to affect change and space, especially kids’ education, and just self-worth, you have to do that. That’s part of what the government is designed to do, right? Education, environment and the economy. That’s the three pillars, and education being even the edifice or the school they attend is as important as the curriculum and the teachers and for their sense of well-being. It’s been ignored for a significant amount of time.

“Previous to even the school situation was the environmental situation there. That was all mitigated, but in turn, they didn’t do anything about the school environment, but the physical environment they made some significant changes out there to the benefit of the folks that live there.

“I’m very, very happy we were able to give them some satisfaction, because eventually they may have been doing it in City Hall, if they have a City Hall. But it will really affect the attitude of the kids.”

Criminal reform efforts

“Unfortunately we ran a bill attempting to expand on the rural jurisdictions because of resource issues and the ability to provide a hearing in a timely manner but it was rebuffed in the Legislature, so we have to continue to dedicate resources through the state to the local counties in a system in that endeavor. So people are properly within the confines of the Constitution and have a right to a speedy trial, a right to a hearing, to determine probable cause and the ability to remain in custody.

“That’s one thing we didn’t get on to the benefit of the rurals, but what we did in totality for the state was larceny. We talked about larceny and the charges associated with larceny, felony versus misdemeanor. We had some changes with that. We had some significant changes on sentencing associated with narcotics, in particular to the trafficking charges.

“Violent crime — repeat offenders, habitual criminals — we were able to make some adjustments in those statutes. Everything to benefit people and the fear of crime, and to have criminals to pay their penance.

“My opinion, and especially with experience as a sheriff, in the last two sessions of the Legislature they’ve really pushed to make a soft on crime attitude. We see that in the crime numbers across the state. We had significant increases in crime, significantly in violent crime and we had to do something about it. That was the result of some bad legislation or some unintended consequences of some previous legislation and we were able to have some significant changes in that.

“A lot of rhetoric going around, about, ‘You didn’t get what you wanted in your crime bill,’ and that’s not true. What happened was there were six significant pieces of different types of crimes and issues in my crime bill, and some it got parsed out and put into some other bills that were addressed by a different venue. So it wasn’t completely done in my comprehensive bill, but all the items were addressed.”

Rural state senate race

“Pete [Goicoechea]’s got a very robust area of responsibility, diverse or expansive area of responsibility across three-quarters of the state. That’s unfortunate because it’s hard to legislate when you’re responsible for three-quarters of the state, but that’s why the job is so important on his replacement.

“He’s done a fantastic job for decades. It’s fortunate for him he finally gets to retire and enjoy his life, and it’s important we get the right replacement for him, because it’s a very important piece of state government.”